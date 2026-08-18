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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2026 16:34 Uhr
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2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS): 2026 CIFTIS Telecommunication, Computer and Information Services Section Media Briefing Held in Beijing

2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held from September 9 to 13 at Shougang Park. Recently, the Media Briefing for the Telecommunication, Computer and Information Services Section of CIFTIS 2026 took place at China Telecom Beijing Branch.

This year's section, under the theme "Digital Services Powering High-Quality Intelligent Economy," will be held in Hall 3 of Shougang Park. The exhibition covers 7,600 square metres, with nearly 100 offline exhibitors. It features three special exhibition zones: the Beijing Solution Exhibition, the ICT Theme Exhibition, and the International Innovation & Digital Global Expansion Exhibition. Concurrently, a series of frontier industry salons, cross-border business matchmaking meetings, and dedicated training sessions for digital expansion, overseas roadshows, and international cooperation signing ceremonies will be organised, focusing on cutting-edge areas such as general AI, humanoid robots, low-altitude intelligent networks, and digital industry going global, to create precise collaboration scenarios.

After the briefing, participating companies and media representatives visited China Telecom Beijing Branch, JD.com, Inc., and Alibaba Group Holding Limited.



Contact person: Ms. Zhu E-mail: ceisc@xinhua.org Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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