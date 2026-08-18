From ESS News The outlook for storage in Portugal is "positive", according to analysis from the Portuguese Association Of Renewable Energy (APREN), with deployments set to increase in the coming years in order to meet end of decade targets. Susana Serôdio, APREN's Policy and Market Intelligence Coordinator, told ESS News that deployment of battery storage systems in Portugal will accelerate after starting from a limited base. The association's latest annual review found Portugal had deployed 20 MW of battery storage by the end of 2025. The country's National Energy and Climate Plan (PNEC 2030) ...

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