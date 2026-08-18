AmeriLife and LeadStar Announce Full AEP 2027 Readiness Platform for Licensed Insurance Agents and Marketers

Proprietary resources aim to help licensed insurance agents compete during a fast-moving enrollment season

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / The 2027 Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) opens October 15 and closes December 7, a 54-day window that will define the year for most licensed insurance agents. LeadStar powered by EnrollHere ("LeadStar"), the proprietary lead generation platform built exclusively for AmeriLife-affiliated agents and marketers, is entering that window with a readiness framework built on four pillars: compliance, sales training, high-performing leads and cost-effective partnerships.

"At this time of year, LeadStar aims to answer one simple question: What does a licensed insurance agent need to be successful during AEP?" said William DeCourcy, Chief Lead Generation Officer at AmeriLife. "The answer is compliant leads delivered at scale, a training program that prepares them before the window opens and partnerships that give them tools and rates nobody else in the market can access."

Compliance built for the modern AEP environment

LeadStar has invested significantly in compliance infrastructure designed to protect licensed insurance agents throughout the entire lead-to-enrollment workflow. The platform enforces strict quality assurance standards across all vendor partners, maintains comprehensive call recording and storage protocols, conducts regular call auditing and has integrated AI-powered call grading, scoring and education tools calibrated to CMS, TCPA and carrier standards. In an environment where CMS marketing guidelines are tightening, and TPMO accountability is under greater scrutiny than ever, LeadStar's compliance-first approach gives licensed insurance agents and their clients the protection the moment demands.

Sales training that starts before the season

LeadStar's annual AEP Preparedness Webinar, led by industry veterans Bobby Bache and Brian Luben, provides licensed insurance agents with a detailed roadmap for a successful enrollment season before Oct. 15. The session is supported by biweekly follow-up training throughout AEP, ensuring agents remain current on best practices, regulatory updates and sales strategies as the season evolves. The training program is designed to keep agents in the field, confident and performing at their highest level during the 53 days that define the year.

Leads that perform at scale

LeadStar's results heading into AEP 2027 speak for themselves. The platform reduced its cost by 30% compared with last year's average while simultaneously doubling overall lead volume.

"Cutting cost per acquisition by 30% while doubling volume is not a coincidence," said DeCourcy. "It is the result of years of investment in the right infrastructure, the right vendor relationships and an uncompromising standard for lead quality. We are going into this AEP with more confidence than we have ever had, and every licensed insurance agent on our platform should feel the same way."

Partnerships that deliver where it counts

LeadStar has secured strategic partnerships that provide licensed insurance agents with marketing, sales and lead support at rates not available through any other channel.

Leading the partnership roster is EnrollHere, whose enrollment technology integrates directly with the LeadStar platform to streamline the agent-to-enrollment workflow and reduce friction at the moment it matters most. Additional partners include MediCare Express, SunFire, LeadingResponse, RSSA, Essential Engine, AmeriLife E&O, RGI and Agent Review, a collectively powerful ecosystem assembled through AmeriLife's national scale and negotiating power.

"AmeriLife's job is to make sure every agent in our network, regardless of where they are in their career or how large their book of business is, has access to the same level of support the biggest producers in the country rely on," said Scotty Elliott, Chief Distribution Officer of Health at AmeriLife. "What LeadStar delivers is that promise made real, a compliance-first, technology-driven platform that removes the friction from AEP preparation and gives agents the resources to focus on what they do best: serving clients and writing business. This organization is built for this season, and we are ready to prove it."

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About LeadStar powered by EnrollHere

LeadStar is AmeriLife's proprietary lead-generation platform, created exclusively for AmeriLife-affiliated agents and marketers. Guided by the mantra "Better Leads, Better Prices, Better Results," LeadStar leverages advanced AI-powered technology and compliance-integrated tools to empower licensed healthcare agents' success. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of lead-generation solutions: LeadStar, powered by EnrollHere, for real-time leads and calls with priority access to MediCare Express's in-person appointments; LeadStar Direct, for compliant direct-mail campaigns; and LeadStar Seminars, powered by Leading Response, for premier seminar services. To learn more about LeadStar, visit LeadStarHub.com.

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About AmeriLIfe

AmeriLife's strength lies in its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 325,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Media

Jeff Maldonado

AmeriLife

media@amerilife.com

Partnership Inquiries

Michael Tobitsch

AmeriLife

corporatedevelopment@amerilife.com

SOURCE: AmeriLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/amerilife-and-leadstar-announce-full-aep-2027-readiness-platform-1208799