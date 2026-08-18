Cisco Systems Inc.: Cisco: Powering Resilient Ecosystems | FY25 Purpose Report

By Stacey Faucett

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Cisco

The following is an excerpt from Cisco's FY25 Purpose Report. Explore the full report to learn more about how we Power an Inclusive Future for All.

We aim to build a future where ecosystems are stronger and communities are resilient.

At Cisco, we're investing in resilient ecosystems today to build a stronger future tomorrow. In fact, a study by the World Resources Institute found that every US$1 invested in climate adaptation and nature-based resilience will yield an average of US$10.50 in environmental and social benefits over the next decade. To support resilient ecosystems, Cisco helps communities to adapt to climate realities, cultivate skills for changing economies, and protect and restore ecosystems and biodiversity.

Investing in Innovation

In 2021, the Cisco Foundation pledged US$100 million over 10 years to fund a diverse portfolio of innovative climate solutions. This work is accomplished through:

Cash Grants to Nonprofits: Our nonprofit grants focus on investing in the people and communities that rely most on resilient ecosystems, including smallholder farmers and indigenous communities. Technological innovations like Terraso's landscape data collection tools and Digital Green's AI-powered application for farmers are central to this work.

Impact Investments: The Regenerative Future Fund, an impact investing vehicle for startups and venture funds, allows the Foundation to support climate solutions across the innovation life cycle. This includes investing in AI-native solutions and AI-enabled operations, such as Miraterra, which analyzes soil health and nutrients with ML.

In addition to this work, Cisco Investments, the company's venture investment arm, announced a new focus: investing in emerging technology companies that can help further Cisco's sustainability goals and those of our customers. The first two funding recipients - CorPower Ocean, a startup that harnesses clean wave energy, and DEScycle, an organization that addresses e-waste on a local scale - embody our efforts to build a more sustainable, inclusive future.

Spotlight | Saving Endangered Species, One Network at a Time

Rhinos, elephants, gorillas, pangolins - some of the planet's most endangered animals are running out of time.

Since 2015, Cisco has partnered with the Connected Conservation Foundation (CCF) to help change that, equipping 46 protected areas across 13 countries with IoT and connectivity tools that help rangers stop poaching and safeguard wildlife in real time.

But protecting animals is only part of the story. In 2025, we teamed up with CCF to launch the Protected Area Technician Training Program, a free global course through Cisco Networking Academy that helps kickstart local careers in conservation technology.

Addressing Water Impacts

Water is essential to healthy communities and ecosystems, and Cisco works to protect this shared resource.

We address our impact by managing water responsibly in our direct operations. In fiscal 2025, we reduced water withdrawals for our direct operations by 11%.

We also work to promote water stewardship across our supply chain. We're a founding and active member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) and have formally adopted the RBA Code of Conduct as our Supplier Code of Conduct, which explicitly addresses water stewardship requirements. In addition, our approach to water stewardship is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation and the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) framework.

In fiscal 2025, as an AWS member, we advanced our supply chain participation in the AWS Collective Action Accelerator. This collaborative, place-based approach to water stewardship brings multiple sites together to share costs and maximize impact.

Spotlight | Powering Belgium's Smart Water Network

Our water conservation efforts extend beyond the walls of Cisco, with our customers leveraging Cisco products and services to achieve their goals. Compagnie Intercommunale Liégeoise des Eaux (CILE), a Belgian public utility company, supplies water to a half million people throughout the region. To enhance operational efficiency and improve decision making, CILE aimed to create a smart network of sensors across 3,500 kilometers of pipes.

With Cisco technology, we helped CILE build its own IoT telecom network. The resulting water system improves efficiency, cuts costs, and supports the region's long-term sustainability goals.

Reducing Waste in Our Direct Operations

In fiscal 2025, as an AWS member, we advanced our supply chain participation in the AWS Collective Action Accelerator. This collaborative, place-based approach to water stewardship brings multiple sites together to share costs and maximize impact.

Throughout our global facilities, we work to reduce operational waste and reuse and recycle materials. In fiscal 2025, we generated 5,250 metric tonnes of total waste and diverted approximately 85% of the waste generated at our facilities from landfills globally. We achieved this through a combination of reuse, recycling, composting, and donations.

Read the full FY25 Purpose Report

At Cisco, our Purpose is core to who we are and what we do. Learn more about our goals and progress to date in our Purpose Reporting Hub.

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