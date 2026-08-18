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PR Newswire
18.08.2026 16:42 Uhr
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ETS and Passage Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Global Talent Pathways

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS, a global education and talent solutions organization, and Passage, the AI infrastructure for human potential, today announced a strategic partnership designed to connect millions of students with life-changing opportunities and give institutions the intelligence to find them.

By bringing together trusted TOEFL and GRE assessment insights with Passage's advanced AI processing, matching, and engagement capabilities, the partnership will help institutions more effectively identify and connect with best-fit students at scale. Students will gain a faster, more transparent path from discovery to enrollment.

ETS selected Passage as its exclusive strategic AI and technology partner to extend the reach and utility of TOEFL and GRE within the education ecosystem. Through the collaboration, TOEFL and GRE will be integrated with Passage's technology, creating new opportunities to use trusted assessment information within AI-enabled workflows, while maintaining ETS's existing role in assessment delivery and administration.

This fall, ETS and Passage will introduce the first of these capabilities for both institutions and students.

ETS will retain full ownership and operational control of its assessments, including test development, delivery, scoring, security, psychometric research, and validity standards, reinforcing its role as the research-backed trusted assessment owner of TOEFL and GRE.

"Our partnership with Passage reflects ETS's commitment to helping students and institutions navigate a rapidly evolving global enrollment landscape," said Janet Garcia, President of ETS. "Together, we aim to support institutions by using the latest technology to unlock stronger global recruitment pathways while also expanding access to educational opportunities for students around the world."

To get updates on the official release of Passage solutions for institutions, register at www.passage.com/institutions.

About ETS

ETS is a global education and talent solutions organization enabling lifelong learners to be future ready. Our mission - advancing the science of measurement to power human progress - ensures our focus to enable everyone, everywhere, to demonstrate their skills and chart their path to future readiness for life. We are committed to readying 100M+ people for the next generation of jobs by 2035. We deliver on this commitment through trusted assessments and skills solutions - including TOEFL, TOEIC, GRE, Praxis and Futurenav - and groundbreaking initiatives powered by our Research Institute. With a robust global footprint, including subsidiaries (PSI), offices and operations in more than 200 countries and territories, we help over 50 million individuals each year measure their proficiency and unlock new opportunities. Discover how we expand our worldwide impact: www.ets.org

About Passage

Passage is on a mission to provide access to life-changing opportunities. Passage is the AI infrastructure for human potential, giving institutions the intelligence to find qualified students they have no way to reach today, and giving those students a direct path to the opportunities that fit. Learn more at www.passage.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ets-and-passage-announce-strategic-partnership-to-revolutionize-global-talent-pathways-302854229.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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