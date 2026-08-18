TurboTenant Acquires TenantCloud, Expanding Its Property Management Solution

The acquisition brings together two established platforms to better serve independent landlords nationwide

FORT COLLINS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / TurboTenant , a property management software and services company built for independent landlords, today announced it has acquired TenantCloud , bringing together two established property management platforms to expand the tools and support available to its nationwide community of more than 1 million landlords. The combined strengths of both companies give landlords access to a more robust property management solution, with flexible software and managed services that simplify day-to-day operations, reduce administrative burden, and support growth.

"TurboTenant and TenantCloud have spent the last decade on a shared mission, empowering independent landlords with a platform that makes renting simpler, smarter, and more successful," said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. "By joining forces, we're accelerating that mission and creating the future of property management."

The combined platform expands TurboTenant's ability to serve independent landlords with tools spanning listings, tenant screening, leasing, rent collection, maintenance coordination, tenant placement, and managed services.

"The property management industry is evolving quickly, and we saw an opportunity to bring together two companies with a shared vision for where it's headed," said Mark DeHaan, CEO of Tenant Cloud. "Together, we're building on that momentum and creating the platform that will help define the next generation of property management."

The acquisition builds on TurboTenant's broader growth strategy and continued investment in tools for the independent landlord market. TurboTenant recently acquired:

REI Hub, rental property accounting software, used to power TurboTenant's accounting and bookkeeping services.

Azibo, a financial services and accounting platform for rental properties.

For more information about the transition and to learn more about the TurboTenant platform or its managed services, please click here .

About TurboTenant

TurboTenant is the all-in-one property management solution where landlords go to get it right. Built for independent rental owners, TurboTenant offers two ways to achieve total control and peace of mind: powerful, free DIY software or fully managed services from our team of experts. From marketing vacancies and screening tenants to state-specific leasing and automated rent collection, TurboTenant removes the guesswork and complexity from rental ownership for more than 1 million landlords nationwide.

About TenantCloud

TenantCloud is a property management software platform built for landlords, property managers, and owners, with tools for rent collection, maintenance, leasing, accounting, and rental operations. TenantCloud says it was founded in 2016 to improve the rental process for landlords, property owners, and renters alike.

MEDIA CONTACT:

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SOURCE: TurboTenant

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/turbotenant-acquires-tenantcloud-expanding-its-property-management-solution-1208762