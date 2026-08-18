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WKN: 859034 | ISIN: US1266501006 | Ticker-Symbol: CVS
Tradegate
18.08.26 | 16:44
82,00 Euro
+0,99 % +0,80
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,2881,3618:24
81,2881,3618:24
ACCESS Newswire
18.08.2026 17:02 Uhr
160 Leser
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CVS Health: Thank You! Enlightenment Plaza Voltaire Villas Volunteer Day in Los Angeles, California

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / On July 24th, 2026, CVS Health and Aetna colleagues and community organizations came together at Enlightenment Plaza in Los Angeles for a Welcome Home Basket Assembly for residents. Enlightenment Plaza is a recently completed permanent supportive housing community where every unit is reserved for individuals transitioning out of homelessness, serving households at 15%, 20%, 30%, and 50% of Area Median Income.

The heart of the day was assembling laundry-focused welcome home baskets for every unit in Phase 3 (Voltaire Villas), the community's newest phase. Because these residents had only just moved in, colleagues had the chance to hand the baskets directly to those who were there that afternoon, each one packed with household essentials to help them settle into their new homes. Volunteers also put together a hygiene pantry, stocked with supplies from the CVS distribution center, which will stay available to residents across all phases of Enlightenment Plaza whenever they need it.

Back in 2022, CVS Health and Aetna invested over $35 million in Enlightenment Plaza, developed by The Pacific Companies and Flexible PSH Solutions, helping to bring 174 Permanent Supportive Housing units to Los Angeles. Days like this one are a reminder of the difference it makes when housing and support come together.

CVS Health is especially grateful to the on-site teams from the service provider, The People Concern, and Flexible PSH Solutions, who coordinated the event, and worked alongside colleagues to assemble and hand out baskets.

Across CVS Health and Aetna, we're proud to stand behind communities like Enlightenment Plaza, which embody our belief that Housing is Health Care. Coming together this way reminds us just how lasting our impact can be in the neighborhoods where we live and work.

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CVS Health
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cvs-health
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CVS Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-thank-you-enlightenment-plaza-voltaire-villas-volunteer-da-1208804

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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