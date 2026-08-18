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ACCESS Newswire
18.08.2026 17:02 Uhr
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How 3BL's AI Visibility Tracker Grades Sentiment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / 3BL

The AI Visibility Tracker shows you what ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini are saying about your brand - and alongside your Visibility Score, it grades sentiment: favorable, critical, passing mention, or absent entirely.

Most sentiment tools are word counters. They tally positive and negative language and hand back a score. That works for tweets, not for brand mentions embedded in topics like climate, supply chains, or public health - where the subject matter reads negative on the surface even when the brand is part of the solution. A response about plastic pollution that credits a company's cleanup commitment isn't negative coverage. A word counter would score it that way anyway.

So we built sentiment grading around one question: how does this response portray your brand specifically - not the topic around it.

Every response captured from ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity goes through a rubric-based evaluation landing on one label: positive, neutral, negative, mixed, or unknown. Four rules drive it: sentiment is attributed to your brand alone, not competitors or industry chatter; topic negativity doesn't automatically transfer to company sentiment; "not mentioned" is flagged low-confidence rather than treated as a real neutral; and mixed coverage stays mixed instead of averaging out.

Your score is the starting point, not the finish line. Every sentiment call links back to the original AI response, so you can see exactly what drove it - and with AIVT Advanced, explore the prompt, confidence score, and full response side by side.

See it in action:

Find more stories and multimedia from 3BL at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3BL
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-3bls-ai-visibility-tracker-grades-sentiment-1208803

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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