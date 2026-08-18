Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - FloraWorks Holdings Inc. ("FloraWorks") today announced significant new scientific and regulatory milestones for TruCBN, its proprietary high-purity cannabinol (CBN) ingredient, further advancing the company's patented CBN platform.

TruCBN is produced from hemp-derived CBD using FloraWorks' patented controlled oxidation process, protected under U.S. Patent No. 12,371,412 B2. CBN forms naturally in hemp through oxidation over time. FloraWorks' technology uses standard food-processing techniques to control and accelerate the process, allowing CBN to be produced consistently at high purity. This combination of standardization, scalability and patent protection gives FloraWorks a defensible foundation in the emerging CBN category.

A recently published, peer-reviewed 90-day oral toxicology study of TruCBN in Toxicology Reports established a No Observed Adverse Effect Level (NOAEL) of 400 mg/kg/day, the highest dose tested.

Building on the safety package, FloraWorks has completed an internal GRAS assessment of TruCBN under the intended conditions of use defined in its GRAS dossier. The assessment incorporates TruCBN-specific manufacturing, compositional and toxicology data together with the broader body of scientific evidence relevant to CBN.

The internal GRAS assessment is now undergoing review by an independent panel of qualified scientific experts.

"Our patented chemistry gives FloraWorks a uniquely defensible foundation to invest for the long term in developing the molecule," said Alleh Lindquist, CEO of FloraWorks. "Rather than simply supplying CBN into an emerging market, we're building the scientific, safety and regulatory foundation for its broader use in human health, beginning with sleep and extending into healthcare and future therapeutic applications."

These milestones establish the foundation for FloraWorks to move CBN from an emerging cannabinoid into the mainstream sleep-aid market. From there, the company plans to continue building the science and regulatory pathways needed to advance CBN into healthcare and future therapeutic applications.

About FloraWorks

FloraWorks is a cannabinoid therapeutics and ingredients company developing scientifically validated cannabinoid technologies for consumer health, healthcare and pharmaceutical applications. TruCBN is the company's proprietary high-purity CBN ingredient produced using FloraWorks' patented controlled oxidation technology.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310171

Source: FloraWorks