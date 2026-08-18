EQS-News: Creative Management Partners LLC / Key word(s): Science

Fitness Legend Monica Brant Proudly Joins N1o1 Nitric Oxide as Product Ambassador



18.08.2026 / 16:56 CET/CEST

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BEVERLY HILLS, CA - August 18, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Announced today, Dr. Nathan S. Bryan, CEO of Bryan Therapeutics Inc, is proud to announce that Monica Brant is joining the consumer branding efforts as a brand ambassador. ABOUT NITRIC OXIDE CONSUMER PRODUCTS: Nitric oxide based consumer products for cardiovascular health and athletic performance are gaining popularity. Dr. Nathan S. Bryan, author of "The Secret Of Nitric Oxide - www.n1o1.com , founder of N1o1, is the recognized authority of Nitric Oxide. Consumer brands of N1o1 developed by Dr Nathan S. Bryan are based on 25 years of research science and clinical validation. Dr. Bryan is represented by Alan Morell and Creative Management Partners (CMP), Beverly Hills, CA. Said Dr. Nathan S. Bryan, CEO of BRYAN THERAPEUTICS INC: "In a world of dietary supplements and nutritional products where all companies can make the same marketing claims based on the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) from 1994, there is enormous consumer confusion, especially when it comes to nitric oxide based products. We at BTI produce nitric oxide based consumer products based on 25 years of research, discoveries and innovation. Our products are unlike any other products marketed as nitric oxide since our products actually produce nitric oxide when consumed or administered. Our N1o1 line of consumer products are market leaders because they work. Having Monica Brant join our branding and marketing efforts is a great endorsement. Monica embodies our company philosophy of integrity, honor and a commitment to science-based products. Monica is a genuine reflection of the active, health-conscious lifestyle our products are designed to support." Since the early 1990s, Monica Brant has been a pioneering presence in the fitness industry - living with intention, taking bold action and leading with faith. Throughout a competitive career spanning nearly three decades, she earned numerous top three finishes and three major championship titles: the 1998 Ms. Fitness Olympia title and two WBFF World Championship titles in 2010 and 2013, as well as one last win in the UK, PCA Figure Championships, at age 46 (2016). An internationally recognized fitness icon and cover model, Monica has appeared on more than 100 magazine covers over a span of 30 years (1994-2025). She is also the founder of STAND FIRM and Radiant Living - programs designed to help others build physical strength, spiritual resilience and lasting vitality from the inside out. A lifelong athlete, Monica has continued to challenge herself through USATF Masters sprinting events, Spartan races and other competitive pursuits. Her mindset, athleticism, discipline and sense of purpose continue to inspire her to show up for herself while encouraging men and women around the world to do the same. For more than a decade, Monica has incorporated Dr. Nathan Bryan's nitric oxide technology and products into her personal wellness routine. She considers herself a genuine testament to the value of consistent, intentional health practices and remains committed to helping others understand the important role nitric oxide plays in the body. Monica shared, "I am forever grateful for the nitric oxide education I have received from Dr. Nathan Bryan and for the benefits I have experienced from incorporating his products into my daily wellness routine for more than a decade. Thank you, Dr. Bryan, for your steadfast commitment to advancing this important science and sharing it with people around the world - including me." ABOUT NATHAN S. BRYAN Ph.D: Dr. Nathan S. Bryan is a biochemist and physiologist who has more than 25 years of basic science and clinical research. His many seminal discoveries have resulted in dozens of issued U.S. and International patents. He is an international expert in nitric oxide and molecular medicine. Dr. Bryan is an innovator, philanthropist and successful entrepreneur whose product technology is the most successful on the market responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue worldwide. Dr. Bryan is represented by Alan Morell and Creative Management Partners, Beverly Hills, CA. Nathan S. Bryan, Ph.D Book, "The Secret Of Nitric Oxide - www.n1o1.com CREATIVE MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LLC (CMP)

Direct Dial: 508-292-7900

9440 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite 301

Beverly Hills, Ca. 90210

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News Source: Creative Management Partners LLC





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