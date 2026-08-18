Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Peptide Synthesis Market: USD 2.59 Billion by 2031, Driven by Therapeutic Demand & Advanced Synthesis Technologies, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the peptide synthesis market size is estimated at USD 1.90 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.59 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Market expansion is being driven by growing demand for peptide-based therapeutics, increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology research activities, and continued advancements in peptide synthesis technologies that support drug discovery and commercial manufacturing.

The peptide synthesis market continues to evolve as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies expand investments in peptide-based drug development across chronic disease, oncology, metabolic disorders, and rare disease applications. Increasing clinical research activity and the growing pipeline of peptide therapeutics are strengthening demand for high-quality synthesis platforms, specialized reagents, and contract manufacturing capabilities.

Solid-phase peptide synthesis continues to serve as a widely utilized production approach, while emerging enzymatic and cell-free synthesis methods are gaining attention for their ability to improve sustainability and reduce solvent consumption during manufacturing processes.

Technological advancements are reshaping the competitive landscape. Automation, high-throughput synthesizers, advanced purification systems, and greener chemistry approaches are improving manufacturing efficiency while supporting increasingly complex peptide production. Artificial intelligence-assisted peptide design and expanded contract development and manufacturing capabilities are also contributing to faster research workflows and broader commercial opportunities across the industry.

Peptide Synthesis Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the peptide synthesis market, supported by advanced pharmaceutical research infrastructure, strong biotechnology investment, and increasing development of peptide-based therapeutics.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, driven by growing pharmaceutical innovation, increasing adoption of sustainable manufacturing approaches, and continued investment in life sciences research.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region due to expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, rising biotechnology investments, and increasing contract manufacturing activity across countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "The peptide synthesis market reflects sustained innovation across therapeutic development and manufacturing technologies. Mordor Intelligence applies structured research methodologies supported by cross-validated industry data and transparent analytical frameworks, providing decision-makers with balanced and dependable market intelligence."

Peptide Synthesis Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Advanced Peptide Manufacturing Technologies

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly utilizing automated synthesis platforms and advanced purification technologies to improve production efficiency, product quality, and manufacturing scalability.

Rising Demand for Contract Manufacturing and Development Services

Growing outsourcing across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is creating increased demand for specialized peptide synthesis services, GMP manufacturing capabilities, and scalable production solutions.

Increasing Focus on Sustainable Peptide Synthesis

Manufacturers are exploring greener chemistry approaches, enzymatic synthesis methods, and reduced-solvent manufacturing processes to improve sustainability while maintaining production quality.

Peptide Synthesis Market Segmentation Overview

By Technique

Solid-Phase Manual SPPS Automated SPPS Microwave-Assisted SPPS

Liquid-Phase Batch LPPS Continuous-Flow LPPS

Hybrid & Recombinant

Cell-Free/Enzymatic

By Product Type

Equipment Peptide Synthesizers Cleavage & Deprotection Systems Purification (Prep-HPLC) Lyophilizers

Reagents & Consumables Amino-Acid Building Blocks Resins Coupling Reagents & Activators Solvents Enzymes Other Reagents & Consumables

Services Custom/Catalog Peptide Synthesis GMP Peptide Manufacturing Peptide Library Design Post-translational Modification Services



By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Peptide CDMOs & CROs

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Food & Nutraceutical Producers

Cosmetic Manufacturers

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/peptide-synthesis-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Peptide Synthesis Market Competitive Outlook

The peptide synthesis market features specialized peptide manufacturers, pharmaceutical suppliers, life sciences companies, and contract manufacturing organizations focused on expanding production capabilities and improving manufacturing efficiency. Market participants are investing in automated synthesis technologies, advanced purification platforms, sustainable manufacturing approaches, and GMP-compliant production facilities to strengthen their competitive positions.

Strategic capacity expansions, technology innovation, and growing partnerships across pharmaceutical research and commercial manufacturing continue to shape the competitive landscape as peptide-based therapeutics gain broader adoption.

Major Companies in the Peptide Synthesis Market include:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GenScript

Bachem Holding AG

Biotage AB

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