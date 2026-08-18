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PR Newswire
18.08.2026 17:12 Uhr
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Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Peptide Synthesis Market: USD 2.59 Billion by 2031, Driven by Therapeutic Demand & Advanced Synthesis Technologies, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the peptide synthesis market size is estimated at USD 1.90 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.59 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Market expansion is being driven by growing demand for peptide-based therapeutics, increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology research activities, and continued advancements in peptide synthesis technologies that support drug discovery and commercial manufacturing.

The peptide synthesis market continues to evolve as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies expand investments in peptide-based drug development across chronic disease, oncology, metabolic disorders, and rare disease applications. Increasing clinical research activity and the growing pipeline of peptide therapeutics are strengthening demand for high-quality synthesis platforms, specialized reagents, and contract manufacturing capabilities.

Solid-phase peptide synthesis continues to serve as a widely utilized production approach, while emerging enzymatic and cell-free synthesis methods are gaining attention for their ability to improve sustainability and reduce solvent consumption during manufacturing processes.

Technological advancements are reshaping the competitive landscape. Automation, high-throughput synthesizers, advanced purification systems, and greener chemistry approaches are improving manufacturing efficiency while supporting increasingly complex peptide production. Artificial intelligence-assisted peptide design and expanded contract development and manufacturing capabilities are also contributing to faster research workflows and broader commercial opportunities across the industry.

Peptide Synthesis Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the peptide synthesis market, supported by advanced pharmaceutical research infrastructure, strong biotechnology investment, and increasing development of peptide-based therapeutics.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, driven by growing pharmaceutical innovation, increasing adoption of sustainable manufacturing approaches, and continued investment in life sciences research.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region due to expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, rising biotechnology investments, and increasing contract manufacturing activity across countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "The peptide synthesis market reflects sustained innovation across therapeutic development and manufacturing technologies. Mordor Intelligence applies structured research methodologies supported by cross-validated industry data and transparent analytical frameworks, providing decision-makers with balanced and dependable market intelligence."

Peptide Synthesis Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Advanced Peptide Manufacturing Technologies

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly utilizing automated synthesis platforms and advanced purification technologies to improve production efficiency, product quality, and manufacturing scalability.

Rising Demand for Contract Manufacturing and Development Services

Growing outsourcing across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is creating increased demand for specialized peptide synthesis services, GMP manufacturing capabilities, and scalable production solutions.

Increasing Focus on Sustainable Peptide Synthesis

Manufacturers are exploring greener chemistry approaches, enzymatic synthesis methods, and reduced-solvent manufacturing processes to improve sustainability while maintaining production quality.

Peptide Synthesis Market Segmentation Overview

By Technique

  • Solid-Phase
    • Manual SPPS
    • Automated SPPS
    • Microwave-Assisted SPPS
  • Liquid-Phase
    • Batch LPPS
    • Continuous-Flow LPPS
  • Hybrid & Recombinant
  • Cell-Free/Enzymatic

By Product Type

  • Equipment
    • Peptide Synthesizers
    • Cleavage & Deprotection Systems
    • Purification (Prep-HPLC)
    • Lyophilizers
  • Reagents & Consumables
    • Amino-Acid Building Blocks
    • Resins
    • Coupling Reagents & Activators
    • Solvents
    • Enzymes
    • Other Reagents & Consumables
  • Services
    • Custom/Catalog Peptide Synthesis
    • GMP Peptide Manufacturing
    • Peptide Library Design
    • Post-translational Modification Services

By End User

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Peptide CDMOs & CROs
  • Academic & Research Institutes
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Food & Nutraceutical Producers
  • Cosmetic Manufacturers

By Geography

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • United Kingdom
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC
    • South Africa
    • Turkey
    • Rest of Middle East and Africa
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/peptide-synthesis-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Peptide Synthesis Market Competitive Outlook

The peptide synthesis market features specialized peptide manufacturers, pharmaceutical suppliers, life sciences companies, and contract manufacturing organizations focused on expanding production capabilities and improving manufacturing efficiency. Market participants are investing in automated synthesis technologies, advanced purification platforms, sustainable manufacturing approaches, and GMP-compliant production facilities to strengthen their competitive positions.

Strategic capacity expansions, technology innovation, and growing partnerships across pharmaceutical research and commercial manufacturing continue to shape the competitive landscape as peptide-based therapeutics gain broader adoption.

Major Companies in the Peptide Synthesis Market include:

  • Merck KGaA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • GenScript
  • Bachem Holding AG
  • Biotage AB

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Consumer Genomics Market
The consumer genomics market is estimated to grow from USD 2.96 billion in 2026 to USD 8.66 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 23.95% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by increasing consumer interest in personalized health insights, expanding availability of direct-to-consumer genetic testing, and growing awareness of genomics-based wellness and ancestry applications.

Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market
The immune repertoire sequencing market is projected to grow from USD 358.41 million in 2026 to USD 560.36 million by 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 9.35% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by increasing applications in immunology research, growing demand for advanced immune profiling, and the expanding use of sequencing technologies in therapeutic and diagnostic research.

Medical Biomimetic Materials Market
The medical biomimetic materials market is expected to increase from USD 20.66 billion in 2026 to USD 29.33 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing demand for advanced materials that replicate biological structures and functions, alongside their expanding applications in tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and medical devices.

Know more about Mordor Intelligence:?

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.??

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.?

For any inquiries, please contact:
media@mordorintelligence.com
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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