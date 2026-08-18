Solera Global Corp.: Najm and Solera Join Forces to Shape the AI Enabled Future of Motor Claims in Saudi Arabia

Strategic partnership brings together Najm's leadership in Saudi Arabia's motor insurance ecosystem with Solera's global technology, data and AI capabilities, creating a foundation for the next generation of claims and mobility across the Kingdom.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management and claims solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Najm, the national platform powering motor accident management across Saudi Arabia.

For years, Najm has played a central role in the development of Saudi Arabia's motor insurance ecosystem, connecting insurers, motorists and industry stakeholders and helping support the evolution of accident and claims management across the Kingdom.

Now, as Saudi Arabia accelerates one of the world's most ambitious transformation programs under Vision 2030, Najm and Solera are bringing that experience into a new era.

Through the deployment of Solera's Qapter and Intelligent Estimating solutions within Najm's national platform, the partnership will bring advanced technology, data and AI capabilities into the claims journey at national scale. Insurers across the Kingdom will benefit from a more connected and efficient claims process, supporting faster decisions, greater consistency and improved collaboration across the wider ecosystem.

The significance of the partnership extends beyond technology deployment. By combining Najm's national reach and deep understanding of the Saudi market with Solera's global claims expertise, data and AI capabilities, the two organisations are creating the foundations for a modern, scalable and increasingly intelligent motor insurance ecosystem.

This positions Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the next generation of claims transformation and creates an important reference point for how national mobility ecosystems across the Middle East can use technology and AI to connect participants, improve outcomes and prepare for the future.

The partnership also marks a new chapter in Saudi Arabia's connection to the global mobility ecosystem.

Najm will become part of Solera's Global Circularity Consortium (GCC), connecting Saudi Arabia's automotive insurance ecosystem with a global network of insurers, repairers, automotive businesses, technology providers, academia, government bodies and other industry leaders working together to advance AI, circularity, sustainable vehicle repair and the future of mobility.

For Saudi Arabia, this creates opportunities to share knowledge and innovation internationally while contributing the Kingdom's own experience and ambition to a broader global conversation about the future of mobility.

For Solera, the agreement represents another important milestone in its growing role supporting national transformation programs. With more than 300,000 customers and operations in more than 120 countries, Solera brings together automotive and claims data, advanced AI, technology and decades of industry expertise to help connect and transform mobility ecosystems at scale.

Saudi Arabia is also a strategic market within Solera's long-term vision for the Middle East. This partnership demonstrates how global technology and local market leadership can come together to accelerate transformation across an entire national ecosystem and potentially establish new models for the wider region.

Mr. Salman Al-Suhaibani, Chief Business & Operations Officer, NAJM, said: "As the national platform supporting Saudi Arabia's motor insurance ecosystem, Najm has always looked ahead to what our industry needs next. Our partnership with Solera represents an important new chapter in that journey. By combining our experience and national reach with Solera's global technology, data and AI capabilities, we can help create a more connected, intelligent and efficient claims ecosystem while supporting the Kingdom's broader ambitions under Vision 2030."

Fernando Pernigo, Regional Vice President, Solera, said: "This partnership is about connecting a strong legacy with an ambitious future. Najm has played an important role in the evolution of Saudi Arabia's motor insurance ecosystem, and together we now have the opportunity to help shape its next chapter. By bringing Solera's technology, data and AI capabilities into Najm's national platform and connecting the Kingdom to our Global Circularity Consortium, we believe Saudi Arabia can become an important reference point for the future of claims and mobility across the Middle East and beyond."

About Najm

Najm for Insurance Services is the national platform powering motor accident management across Saudi Arabia. Established in 2007, Najm plays a central role in supporting the Kingdom's insurance ecosystem through accident management, claims-related services, digital solutions, and road safety initiatives. Working closely with insurers, government entities, and ecosystem partners, Najm is committed to enhancing customer experience, operational efficiency, and sustainable mobility outcomes in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management solutions, spanning automotive software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business - vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions - Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera's solutions empower customers to succeed in the digital age by providing a one-stop platform that streamlines operations, delivers data-driven insights, and enhances customer engagement - helping clients drive sales, improve retention, and increase profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 customers and partners in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com .

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