NX3 Commercial Group LLC: NX3 Commercial Group Announces Private Charity Cocktail Reception Benefiting Grey Team

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / NX3 Commercial Group, a Fort Lauderdale-based commercial real estate investment sales firm specializing in net lease properties nationwide, will host an exclusive private cocktail reception benefiting Grey Team, a Boca Raton-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the health and wellness of active-duty service members, veterans, and the broader military community.

The private, invitation-only reception will take place Friday, September 18, 2026, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Las Olas Autohaus in Fort Lauderdale. The evening will bring together invited NX3 clients, investors, commercial real estate professionals, business leaders, and community partners for cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, networking, and exotic automobiles-all in support of Grey Team's mission.

This is a private event and is not open to the general public. Attendance is limited to invited guests of NX3 Commercial Group and its event partners.

"What we do in life echoes in eternity."

At NX3 Commercial Group, giving back is part of who we are.

With deep military roots across our team, we recognize that the freedom and opportunity to build businesses, invest, and pursue the American dream have been made possible by the men and women who have served our country.

That belief has shaped an ongoing commitment at NX3 to supporting organizations that serve active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families. As the company continues to grow, NX3 is committed to using its platform in commercial real estate to create an impact that extends far beyond the transactions it closes.

"We have been incredibly fortunate to build a company and careers in an industry we love, but we never want to lose sight of the freedoms that make those opportunities possible," said Robert Zahralban, Co-Owner and Head of National Net Lease at NX3 Commercial Group. "Supporting our military community is personal to our team. Grey Team is doing incredible work for veterans and service members, and we are proud to bring together our clients, partners, friends, and members of the South Florida business community in support of their mission."

Supporting Grey Team and the Military Community

Grey Team is dedicated to preventing military and veteran suicide through its mission of healing the whole warrior-body, mind, and soul.

Through innovative wellness programs, physical conditioning, community, and evidence-based resources, Grey Team works to address both the visible and invisible challenges facing America's military community while helping veterans restore health, resilience, purpose, and hope.

For NX3 Commercial Group, supporting Grey Team is part of a broader commitment to giving back to those who have sacrificed for the freedoms and opportunities Americans enjoy every day.

"Our goal is to build NX3 into one of the premier commercial real estate companies in the country, but we also want to build a company that stands for something," said Luke Thomson, Co-Owner and President of NX3 Commercial Group. "As NX3 grows, our ability to give back grows with it. We want that impact to be part of our legacy."

An Evening With a Purpose

The private reception at Las Olas Autohaus is designed to bring together NX3's network around a cause that is deeply important to the company and its team.

Against a backdrop of exotic automobiles, invited guests will have an opportunity to connect with fellow investors and business leaders while learning more about Grey Team and the work being done to support America's military community.

The evening represents NX3's belief that relationships built through business can also become a powerful force for giving back.

About NX3 Commercial Group

NX3 Commercial Group is a Fort Lauderdale-based commercial real estate investment sales firm specializing in net lease properties and retail investments throughout the United States. The firm's advisors provide investors with market intelligence, acquisition and disposition services, 1031 exchange guidance, off-market opportunities, and hands-on transaction management.

Beyond commercial real estate, NX3 Commercial Group believes success carries a responsibility to give back. The company supports nonprofit organizations serving military personnel, veterans, their families, and communities in need, with the goal of creating a lasting impact alongside the continued growth of the firm.

About Grey Team

Grey Team is a Boca Raton-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of active-duty service members, veterans, and members of the military community. Through its whole-warrior approach to wellness, Grey Team works to improve physical and mental health, strengthen community and purpose, and ultimately help reduce military and veteran suicide.

Together, the mission is simple: help save military lives.

Media Inquiries:

NX3 Commercial Group

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Agent@nx3commercial.com

SOURCE: NX3 Commercial Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/nx3-commercial-group-announces-private-charity-cocktail-reception-benef-1208821