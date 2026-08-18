Germantown, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Airtripmaker, a travel booking platform known for its work on premium long-haul routes out of the United States and Canada, has rolled out a dedicated Premium Flight Travel Service built specifically for companies, corporate travel desks, and groups.

What's Included

Airtripmaker has Premium Economy, Business Class, and First Class flight travel services from USA and Canada.

The service covers the routes Airtripmaker is known for - long-haul corridors between the US, Canada, and destinations across India, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia Pacific - that include full-service premium carriers offering lie-flat Business seating and dedicated First cabins where available.

In addition to route-based pages, Airtripmaker has informational content to include business class travel tips, premium booking topics, and seasonal trends. This helps users better understand fluctuations in airfare and plan their travel accordingly.

In Their Own Words

"Companies don't want to choose between comfort and control over their travel spend - they want both, and honestly they deserve both," said Sam Malhotra a company spokesperson. "That's really what this launch is about. We're taking everything we've learned running premium routes out of the US and Canada and turning it into something a corporate travel manager can actually rely on one contact and support that doesn't disappear once the ticket is booked."

About Airtripmaker

Airtripmaker is a travel booking platform focused on premium long-haul air travel out of the United States and Canada, with particular depth on routes to and from India, the Middle East, and Asia. The company works with individual travelers, small groups, and corporate accounts to plan Premium Economy, Business, and First Class journeys, backed by fare research and route expertise built specifically around these corridors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310182

Source: Plentisoft