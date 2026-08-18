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Dow Jones News
18.08.2026 17:45 Uhr
292 Leser
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M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

DJ Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 
18-Aug-2026 / 16:14 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
18 August 2026 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") advises that it is in a closed period (in accordance with the 
provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's half year results for the 
period ended 30 June 2026. 

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and 
the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service.  Accordingly, in the absence of any 
new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up 
to the announcement of the Interim Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2026. 

Enquiries: 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc           0333 300 1932 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary 

Winterflood Investment Trusts                0203 100 0000 
 
Neil Morgan

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor /en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYLXXX, GB00BFYYTXXX 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 440280 
EQS News ID:  2384892 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2384892&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2026 11:14 ET (15:14 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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