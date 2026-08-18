DJ Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 18-Aug-2026 / 16:14 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 August 2026 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") advises that it is in a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's half year results for the period ended 30 June 2026. The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the Interim Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2026. Enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 0333 300 1932 MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary Winterflood Investment Trusts 0203 100 0000 Neil Morgan

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor /en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust

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ISIN: GB00BFYYLXXX, GB00BFYYTXXX Category Code: MSCL TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 440280 EQS News ID: 2384892 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2026 11:14 ET (15:14 GMT)