TOKYO, Aug 18, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Mitsubishi Motors) announced that it will launch sales of the all-new ASX VR-e, a battery electric vehicle (BEV), in the Australian and New Zealand markets in 2026. The model will be supplied on an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) basis by Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Co., Ltd. (Foxtron), a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Foxconn), a Foxconn Group company.The all-new ASX VR-e will enter the small SUV segment in Australia and New Zealand, where demand for BEVs continues to grow, particularly in urban areas. The model is positioned as a new option for customers seeking advanced technology, driving performance, distinctive styling, and strong environmental performance.The ASX nameplate carries forward the heritage of the compact SUV ASX, or Active Sports Crossover, a long-established name in Australia and New Zealand. The VR-e designation is inspired by the Galant VR-4, Mitsubishi Motors' iconic high-performance sports sedan. The name combines the sporty character associated with the VR heritage with the "e" representing electrified technology and advanced features.Mitsubishi Motors engineers extensively tested the vehicle on local roads and implemented dedicated suspension tuning to achieve responsive handling and high road-holding performance. True to the VR name, the model delivers a sporty and engaging driving experience while responding precisely to the driver's intentions.The exterior design emphasizes aerodynamic performance. Key features include a distinctive S-duct that channels airflow from the center of the front bumper over the hood, as well as active grille shutters that help reduce aerodynamic drag depending on driving conditions.Horizontal stripe motifs have been incorporated into the front and rear lighting signatures, C-pillars, and dedicated wheel design, creating an advanced and cohesive design identity.Under its Mid- to Long-Term Vision, Mitsubishi Motors is strengthening its product lineup with a focus on its off-road vehicle portfolio and ASEAN strategic models.In electrification, the company is leveraging collaboration with Alliance partners for EVs while focusing on the development of its proprietary hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) technologies. Through these efforts, Mitsubishi Motors aims to deliver strong environmental performance while maintaining the distinctive driving characteristics that define the brand.Going forward, Mitsubishi Motors will continue to enhance its product lineup through collaboration with the Alliance and other partners while further accelerating its electrification initiatives.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.