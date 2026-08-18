Renfro Brands and Free Country Announce Exclusive Licensing Partnership for Socks

Renfro Brands Named Exclusive Licensee for Free Country Socks Beginning Fall 2027

WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Renfro Brands, a global leader in legwear, athletic apparel and base layers, and Free Country, the outdoor lifestyle brand known for making performance apparel accessible to everyone, today announced a new long-term licensing partnership naming Renfro Brands as the exclusive licensee for Free Country socks in North America. The first collection will launch at retail beginning Fall 2027.

The partnership brings together Renfro's category-leading expertise in performance product development with Free Country's trusted outdoor heritage to create an innovative sock collection designed for hiking, walking, training, travel and everyday adventure. The assortment will deliver the technical performance, comfort and durability consumers expect while complementing Free Country's growing outdoor apparel offering.

Founded in 1990, Free Country has earned a loyal following by creating versatile, high-quality outdoor apparel that delivers exceptional value. Today, the brand is distributed in more than 20 countries and continues to expand its product portfolio while remaining committed to making the outdoors accessible to everyone.

With more than 100 years of manufacturing excellence, Renfro Brands has evolved into a global leader in socks, athletic apparel and base layers. The company partners with many of the world's most recognized brands, combining consumer insights, best-in-class design, product innovation and world-class sourcing to create market-leading collections across performance, outdoor, athletic and lifestyle categories.

Renfro is recognized not only for its manufacturing scale, but also as a trusted brand steward. Through thoughtful design, strategic merchandising and consumer-driven innovation, the company helps brand partners unlock new growth opportunities while protecting and elevating the integrity of their brands.

Renfro's global footprint spans North America, Central America, Europe and Asia, with integrated teams across design, merchandising, product development, sourcing, manufacturing and commercial operations. This global network enables the company to deliver speed to market, operational excellence and innovative solutions for many of the world's leading retailers and licensed brands.

The inaugural Fall 2027 collection will feature men's and women's socks engineered with premium materials, targeted cushioning, moisture management and performance-driven construction, delivering versatile products that transition seamlessly from the trail to everyday life.

"Free Country has built an authentic brand rooted in quality, performance and making the outdoors accessible to everyone," said Jay Robinson, President and CEO of Renfro Brands. "That purpose aligns exceptionally well with Renfro's passion for building great brands through exceptional product. Beyond our global leadership in socks, athletic apparel and base layers, we're proud to be recognized as best-in-class brand stewards with world-class design talent and a relentless focus on innovation. We're excited to bring those capabilities to the Free Country brand and create a differentiated collection that delivers the performance, comfort and value today's consumers expect while supporting the brand's continued growth."

"Renfro Brands brings together everything we were looking for in a strategic licensing partner, category leadership, innovation, exceptional design capabilities and a proven track record of building brands," said Ira Schwartz, Founder and CEO at Free Country. "Their ability to combine consumer insights, product innovation and world-class execution made them the clear choice to lead our sock business. We're excited to introduce the first Free Country sock collection beginning Fall 2027 and believe this partnership will strengthen the brand for years to come."

The partnership reflects both companies' shared commitment to delivering premium products that inspire active lifestyles while providing exceptional quality and value. Looking ahead, Renfro Brands and Free Country will continue working together to identify opportunities for innovation and long-term category growth.

The Fall 2027 Free Country sock collection will be available through select retail partners and authorized distribution channels across North America.

About Renfro Brands

Renfro Brands is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of socks, hosiery, athletic apparel and base layers. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the company partners with many of the world's leading brands and retailers to deliver innovative products across performance, outdoor, athletic, fashion and lifestyle categories. Backed by more than a century of manufacturing excellence and a vertically integrated global network spanning North America, Central America, Europe and Asia, Renfro combines best-in-class design, strategic brand stewardship, consumer insights and product innovation to create market-leading assortments that drive growth for its partners.

About Free Country

Founded in 1990, Free Country is an outdoor lifestyle brand inspired by the belief that the outdoors belongs to everyone. The company designs versatile, performance-driven apparel that combines functionality, comfort and value for everyday adventures. Today, Free Country products are distributed in more than 20 countries, offering accessible outdoor apparel for consumers who embrace active lifestyles wherever life takes them.

Media Contacts

Renfro Brands

Kevin Venable

Sr. Brand Director - Global

MediaInfo@Renfro.com

Free Country

5WPR

FreeCountry@5WPR.com

SOURCE: Renfro Brands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/renfro-brands-and-free-country-announce-exclusive-licensing-partnershi-1207621