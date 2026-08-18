iTrustCapital Now Offers Stocks and ETFs Across All Accounts, Becoming the Most Comprehensive Multi-Asset Investing Platform

Stocks and ETFs Now Available Across iTrustCapital's Tax-Advantaged IRA* and Premium Custody Account for Everyday Investing

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / iTrustCapital today announced the launch of thousands of U.S. stocks and ETFs on its platform, bringing traditional and alternative assets together in one place.

Investors can now trade stocks and ETFs alongside cryptocurrency and physical precious metals through an iTrustCapital Tax-Advantaged IRA or Premium Custody Account. The launch marks a major expansion for iTrustCapital and introduces a new way for investors to build more complete portfolios without managing multiple platforms.

Since 2018, iTrustCapital has helped make cryptocurrency and physical precious metals more accessible to individual investors. Now, the company is entering its next chapter by combining those assets with thousands of stocks and ETFs through a single platform built for retirement and everyday investing.

For investors, this means no longer needing one platform for stocks, another for crypto, and another for precious metals. Whether they are investing for retirement through a Tax-Advantaged IRA or building a portfolio through a Premium Custody Account, clients can access more of the assets they want from one dashboard.

"Investors shouldn't have to choose between asset classes or manage multiple platforms to build a diversified portfolio. Our goal is to make investing simpler by bringing everything together in one place. From precious metals and cryptocurrency to thousands of stocks and ETFs, we're building a platform that gives investors more choices, more flexibility, and more ways to invest. iTrustCapital is becoming the destination for IRA and everyday investing."

- Kevin Maloney, CEO, iTrustCapital

The platform's asset lineup now includes:

Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and more than 100 additional cryptocurrencies, available to buy and sell 24/7.

Precious metals : Physical gold and silver, available to buy and sell 24/7.

Stocks and ETFs: Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), NVIDIA (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Coinbase (COIN), SPY, QQQ, and thousands more.

With the addition of stocks and ETFs, investors gain access to:

More assets in one account. Stocks and ETFs are available alongside cryptocurrency and precious metals within an iTrustCapital Tax-Advantaged IRA or Premium Custody Account, with no separate brokerage account required.

Thousands of U.S. stocks and ETFs. Investors can access individual companies, broad-market ETFs, and other eligible investments from the same dashboard they already use to manage their portfolios.

Fractional shares. Investors can buy portions of eligible stocks and ETFs with purchases starting at $20, making higher-priced investments more accessible.

Commission-free buying and selling. Eligible self-directed stock and ETF transactions are commission-free.

Stocks and ETFs can be bought and sold during standard U.S. market hours, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, excluding market holidays.

Client experience remains a major part of iTrustCapital's growth. The company provides access to an award-winning U.S.-based live client service team at a time when direct human support has become increasingly difficult to find across financial services.

iTrustCapital currently has an average rating of 4.9 across more than 15,000 reviews on Google and Trustpilot, reflecting the company's continued focus on accessible and knowledgeable client service throughout the account experience.

With stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrency, and physical precious metals now available in one place, iTrustCapital is creating a new kind of investing platform, one designed to give individual investors more possibilities through both retirement and everyday investing accounts.

What's Next for iTrustCapital

And iTrustCapital isn't stopping with stocks and ETFs. The company also plans to introduce an AI-powered quantitative market tool designed to automatically trade crypto based on predefined signals, triggers, and risk parameters. The goal is to help investors take a more disciplined, data-driven approach to potentially preserving gains, mitigating losses, and responding to a 24/7 market as conditions change with the use of AI.

iTrustCapital also plans to introduce crypto-backed loans, giving clients new ways to access liquidity from their crypto holdings.

*Some taxes may apply.

Access to self-directed brokerage accounts are offered by Apex Clearing Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions Inc., an SEC registered broker dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC, and is licensed in 53 states and territories. Equity and ETF securities products and services referenced herein are provided by Apex Clearing Corporation. FINRA BrokerCheck reports for Apex Clearing Corporation are available at: http://www.finra.org/brokercheck.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is an award-winning fintech software platform for traditional and alternative assets. The company provides access to over 100 cryptocurrencies, thousands of stocks and ETFs, and physical precious metals through Premium Custody Accounts for everyday investing, self-directed Tax-Advantaged IRAs for long-term retirement savings, and Treasury Accounts for businesses, trusts, non-profits, and other entities. With thousands of 4.9 star reviews, the Company's U.S.-based client service team provides knowledgeable support throughout the entire account experience. Leveraging regulated third-party U.S. banks, custodians, broker-dealers, and institutional storage providers to secure client assets, iTrustCapital offers broad access, and greater asset security and flexibility for retail and institutional clients alike.

Media Contact

Kona Bertolino

info@itrustcapital.com

iTrustCapital.com

iTrustCapital is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager or adviser. iTrustCapital does not provide legal, investment or tax advice. Stocks and ETFs made available through third-party FINRA registered brokers.

SOURCE: iTrustCapital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/itrustcapital-now-offers-stocks-and-etfs-across-all-accounts-becoming-1208127