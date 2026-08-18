RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Bimergen Energy's Live Investor Webinar: Building a Leading Battery Energy Storage Platform to Power the Future Grid

Learn how Bimergen is advancing a diversified portfolio of utility-scale and distributed battery energy storage projects toward construction and commercial operation

Management to discuss Q2 2026 results, including $7.9M in revenue and $3.9M in Adjusted EBITDA, alongside the Company's growing 2.0 GW development pipeline and capital-efficient growth strategy

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American:BESS).

The exclusive event will feature Co-CEOs Cole Johnson and Bob Brilon, who will provide an in-depth overview of Bimergen's strategy to build a leading independent battery energy storage platform serving some of the fastest-growing power markets in the United States. Management will also discuss the Company's recently reported Q2 2026 financial results, including $7.9 million in revenue, $1.6 million in net income, or $0.22 per share, and $3.9 million in Adjusted EBITDA, as well as how Bimergen is advancing a diversified portfolio of utility-scale and distributed battery energy storage system (BESS) projects while executing a disciplined development strategy designed to accelerate construction, commercialization, and long-term contracted cash flow.

The presentation will highlight Bimergen's approximately 2.0 GW development pipeline spanning ERCOT, PJM, WECC, and MISO, including progress at its flagship 100 MW / 400 MWh Redbird project and recently acquired late-stage distributed generation assets in Texas. Investors will learn how the Company's milestone-driven development model, strategic project financing approach, existing partnerships with leading technology providers and EPC contractors, and long-term offtake strategy position Bimergen to efficiently transition projects from development into commercial operation while minimizing execution risk.

Management will also discuss the powerful macroeconomic and industry trends driving demand for battery energy storage, including accelerating electricity consumption fueled by AI data centers, electrification, renewable energy integration, and the increasing need for grid reliability. In addition, the webinar will cover the Company's diversified revenue model, which combines energy arbitrage, ancillary grid services, and capacity payments, as well as the significant value created through federal investment tax credits and a growing portfolio of contract-backed energy infrastructure assets.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/BESS/86716005545

Questions can be pre-submitted to BESS@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS) is a U.S.-based renewable energy developer, asset owner and independent power provider focused on utility-scale battery energy storage systems and solar projects. Bimergen develops and operates infrastructure designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable generation across key U.S. markets, maintaining a diversified pipeline and partnering with institutional capital providers to advance projects through construction and long-term operation. Learn more at www.Bimergen.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding Bimergen Energy Corporation ("Bimergen") and its business, operations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review Bimergen's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the Company and the risks associated with an investment in its securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to Bimergen and receives compensation for those services. The information regarding Bimergen contained in this release has been derived from information provided by Bimergen or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

BESS@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-bimergen-energys-live-investor-webinar-building-a-leading-b-1208822