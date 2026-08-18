DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Aug-2026 / 16:28 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Net Asset Value LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 The Company announces that as at close of business on 31st July 2026, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share was 89.96 pence*. For more information please visit https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/en-gb/investing-with-mandg/ investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust * the net asset value per ordinary share has been adjusted for the interim dividend of 1.75p declared on 21st July 2026 and will be paid on 21st August 2026 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 31st July 2026. The ex-dividend date was 30th July 2026. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc +44 333 300 1932 MUFG Corporate Governance Limited Company Secretary

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ISIN: GB00BFYYLXXX, GB00BFYYTXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 440282 EQS News ID: 2385150 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 18, 2026 11:28 ET (15:28 GMT)