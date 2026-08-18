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Dow Jones News
18.08.2026 18:03 Uhr
271 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 
18-Aug-2026 / 16:28 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") 

Net Asset Value 

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 

The Company announces that as at close of business on 31st July 2026, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per 
ordinary share was 89.96 pence*. 
 
For more information please visit https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/en-gb/investing-with-mandg/ 
investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 
 
* the net asset value per ordinary share has been adjusted for the interim dividend of 1.75p declared on 21st July 2026 
and will be paid on 21st August 2026 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 31st July 2026. The ex-dividend date 
was 30th July 2026. 

All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                      +44 333 300 1932 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited 
 
Company Secretary

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYLXXX, GB00BFYYTXXX 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 440282 
EQS News ID:  2385150 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2385150&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2026 11:28 ET (15:28 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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