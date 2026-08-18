Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Saga trifft 163 Meter. Doch die wichtigere Zahl könnte 89 von 89 sein.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E2NQ | ISIN: KYG4092C1235 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.08.26 | 16:45
0,475 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GREEN CIRCLE DECARBONIZE TECHNOLOGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREEN CIRCLE DECARBONIZE TECHNOLOGY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2026 16:48 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Green Circle Decarbonize Technology Limited Announce Share Capital Increase and Share Capital Alteration

Share Capital Increase and Share Capital Alteration became effective on August 14, 2026 on NYSE American Market.

Hong Kong, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Circle Decarbonize Technology Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: GCDT), a Cayman Islands holding company that, through its Hong Kong subsidiary, Boca International Limited, develops and manufactures Phase Change Material (PCM-TES) storage systems designed for cooling and heating applications, today announced that it has effected an increase in its authorized share capital ("Share Capital Increase"), and an alteration to its share capital structure ("Share Capital Alteration"). These actions were approved by the board of directors of the Company on 17 July 2026 and August 6, 2026, and by the Company's shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting Held on August 10, 2026 at 10:00 am Hong Kong time (equivalent to August 9, 2026 at 10:00 pm Eastern time).

Share Capital Increase

The Share Capital Increase, approved as an ordinary resolution, increased the authorized share capital from US$50,000 divided into 50,000,000 shares of a par value of $US$0.001 each (the "Ordinary Shares") to US$5,000,000 divided into 5,000,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.001 (the "Share Capital Increase").

Share Capital Alteration

As the Share Capital Increase has taken effect, the Share Capital Alteration, approved as a special resolution, amended the share capital of the Company by:

  1. Authorized Share Capital Change: Re-designating the authorized share capital from US$5,000,000 divided into 5,000,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.001 each as 4,993,640,000 Class A ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.001 each (the "Class A Ordinary Shares") and 6,360,000 Class B ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.001 each (the "Class B Ordinary Shares"), with rights, privileges, and restrictions as set out in second the amended memorandum and articles of association (the "New M&A") of the Company adopted as part of this special resolution.

  2. Issued Share Capital Change: all ordinary shares were re-designated as Class A ordinary Shares on a one-for-one basis and then the Company repurchased the following issued and outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares and issued equivalent number of Class B Ordinary Shares as consideration as follows:

    1. 5,280,000 Class A Ordinary Shares held by Joyful Star Limited were repurchased and in consideration 5,280,000 Class B Ordinary Shares were issued;
    2. 1,080,000 Class A Ordinary Shares held by Green Circle Limited were repurchased and in consideration, 1,080,000 Class B Ordinary Shares were issued;

  3. M&A Amendments: the memorandum and articles of association of the Company was amended by the adoption of the New M&A to reflect the new share structure, including the rights and privileges of Class A and Class B Ordinary Shares. Each Class A Ordinary Share will carry one (1) vote per share, and each Class B Ordinary Share will carry fifty (50) votes per share.

About Green Circle Decarbonize Technology Limited

Green Circle Decarbonize Technology Limited is a Cayman Islands holding company operating through its Hong Kong subsidiary, Boca International Limited. The Company is a provider of advanced energy saving solutions supported by proprietary phase change thermal energy storage materials and thermal engineering services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "going forward", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "propose", "seek", "should", "will", "would" or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Green Circle Decarbonize Technology Limited

Chief Financial Officer
Email: louis.leung@vbg.com.hk


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.