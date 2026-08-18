Turnitin Expands AI Writing Detection to Support Arabic Language Submissions

Advancing academic integrity through transparency and mentorship in the classroom

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnitin today announced the launch of its AI writing detection capabilities for Arabic language submissions, marking a significant step in supporting educators and students worldwide. This expansion helps equip Arabic-speaking educators with the tools necessary to safeguard academic integrity and nurture original thinking in the classroom.

As AI adoption among students becomes nearly universal, educators require solutions that promote transparency, rather than surveillance. Turnitin goes beyond simply verifying authorship, its tools support the broader learning journey, and help equip students with the critical skills demanded by today's workforce.

"By providing Arabic-speaking educators with tools that uphold learning integrity, we ensure that they have solutions designed to support original thought and critical thinking, rather than having LLMs replace it," said James Thorley, Vice President of APAC and EMEA at Turnitin. "While there is no substitute for knowing a student's writing style, educational background, and institutional AI policies, this tool gives educators insights into areas where AI may have been used. Ultimately, it opens the door to meaningful, informed conversations about the responsible use of AI."

AI writing detection for Arabic is now available through Turnitin Originality and as an add-on for iThenticate customers. Like the English, Spanish, and Japanese versions, the feature provides educators with an overall percentage of likely AI-generated content, alongside:

Reporting designed with educators in mind.

Seamless integration into existing customer workflows.

Detection capabilities for the leading large language models.

For more information, visit https://www.turnitin.me/

Press Contact

press@turnitin.com

About Turnitin

Turnitin stands with educators and institutions as champions of learning integrity who understand the enduring value of education in a rapidly changing world. As a global company with more than 16,000 customers in 185 countries and territories and more than 25 years of experience working closely with educators, Turnitin designs every product it builds to address timely needs in today's learning settings. From integrity solutions offering transparency in the writing process to delivering secure high-stakes and course assessments, Turnitin provides educators and researchers with the tools they need to navigate responsible use of AI in education and the learning experience. Learn more at turnitin.com.

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