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ACCESS Newswire
18.08.2026 18:50 Uhr
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New to The Street Expands Bloomberg Television Sponsored Programming Across Asia-Pacific, Adding Nearly 69 Million Homes

New International Expansion Begins Week One of Q4 2026, Extending New to The Street's Global Business Media Footprint Across 14 Asia-Pacific Markets

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / New to The Street, the 18-year business media platform focused on public companies, emerging growth companies and executive storytelling, today announced a major expansion of its international television footprint, with New to The Street sponsored programming set to broadcast on Bloomberg Television across the Asia-Pacific region beginning the first week of Q4 2026.

The expansion will add access to approximately 68.79 million television homes across 14 Asia-Pacific markets, significantly increasing New to The Street's global broadcast reach and providing featured companies with exposure across some of the world's most important financial, technology and investment markets.

Asia-Pacific Distribution

Market

Television Homes

Japan*

30,028,000

South Korea

14,166,000

India

8,000,000

Taiwan

4,447,000

Vietnam

2,572,000

Australia

2,396,000

Hong Kong

1,573,000

Malaysia

1,507,000

Philippines

1,309,000

Singapore

954,000

Indonesia

724,000

Thailand

490,000

Mongolia

347,000

Asia-Pacific Total

68,790,000

Building a Global Business Media Platform

The Asia-Pacific expansion represents another major step in New to The Street's international growth strategy, complementing its sponsored programming distributed across the United States, Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

"Asia-Pacific represents an enormous opportunity for the companies we feature," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder of New to The Street. "Beginning in Q4, our Bloomberg Television sponsored programming will give featured companies access to nearly 69 million additional television homes across Asia-Pacific. Combined with our U.S., Latin American, MENA and digital distribution, we are building a truly global platform connecting public companies with investors and business audiences around the world."

One Platform. Global Distribution.

New to The Street's expanding model combines Bloomberg Television sponsored programming, long-form executive interviews, short-form digital content, a large YouTube subscriber ecosystem, social distribution and high-impact outdoor media.

The Asia-Pacific rollout extends that model into markets including Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and key Southeast Asian economies, creating additional international reach for companies seeking to build awareness beyond the U.S. capital markets.

The expansion further positions New to The Street as a global distribution platform for public-company storytelling, giving featured executives the ability to communicate their stories across television and digital audiences in multiple major financial markets.

About New to The Street

For 18 years, New to The Street has produced business television programming and digital media focused on public companies, emerging growth businesses and executive storytelling. The platform combines television, digital video, social media and outdoor advertising to create sustained visibility for featured companies.

Beginning in Q4 2026, New to The Street's international television footprint will expand through Bloomberg Television sponsored programming across Asia-Pacific, complementing its existing U.S., Latin American and MENA presence.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
New to The Street
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Featured Company / Interview Inquiries:
John Battenfield
New to The Street
John@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-expands-bloomberg-television-sponsored-programming-across-as-1208886

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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