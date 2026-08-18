BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18



BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 63,888 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 182.50 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 20 August 2026 the issued share capital of the Company will be 99,881,404 Ordinary Shares, excluding 35,704,790 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 26.33% of the Company's total issued share capital (135,586,194 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 99,881,404 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:



Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 1098

18 August 2026