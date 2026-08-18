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ACCESS Newswire
18.08.2026 19:02 Uhr
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Arizona's Top-Rated Internet Provider Brings Award-Winning Wyyerd Fiber To Pima County

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Wyyerd Fiber, an Arizona-based, award-winning internet service provider, has officially started construction in Pima County. This expansion brings Wyyerd's Honestly Awesome Internet, 100% fiber speeds, and local customer support directly to Southern Arizona homes and businesses in the community.

The new fiber network delivers symmetrical speeds up to 8 GIG to residents, along with custom, high-capacity fiber solutions for local businesses. Beyond fast internet, Wyyerd pairs straightforward pricing with local support teams who live and work right here in Arizona.

"Pima County is growing fast, and local families and businesses deserve an internet provider that delivers on its promises," said Travis Nance, COO of Wyyerd Fiber. "We're excited to bring Arizona's top-rated fiber network to our Southern Arizona neighbors, backed by the local support and transparent pricing this community expects."

What Pima County Can Expect from Wyyerd:

  • Arizona's Top-Rated Internet: Offering the fastest and most reliable speeds in Arizona based on Ookla Speedtest data.

  • 100% Fiber Infrastructure: Speeds up to 8 GIG, equal upload & download speeds, with WiFi 7 capabilities.

  • Honestly Awesome Billing: Transparent pricing with zero hidden fees and no contracts.

  • Local Operations: Customer service, operations, and field technicians based right here in Arizona.

While network installation progresses, local residents and business owners can track construction progress, check address availability, sign up for updates and preorder internet service by visiting wyyerd.com or calling (520) 244-0060.

About Wyyerd Fiber

At Wyyerd Fiber, we're passionate about delivering the fastest, most reliable Fiber Internet on our industry-leading Fiber Optic Network with speeds up to 8 GIG for residential and business use. We provide affordable, reliable connectivity tailored to each community, supported by local teams and unmatched customer service. Every region is unique, so we put local leadership at the heart of everything. Our vision is to become a trusted partner for Internet services, build lasting relationships, and connect communities one neighborhood at a time.

About Ookla
Ookla is a global leader in connectivity intelligence, providing data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences.

Based on Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data, 1H 2026. All rights reserved.

Media Inquiries, please contact:

Jonah Pollack
Senior Vice President, Marketing
jonah.pollack@wyyerd.com

SOURCE: Wyyerd Fiber



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/arizonas-top-rated-internet-provider-brings-award-winning-wyyerd-fiber-to-pima-c-1208885

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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