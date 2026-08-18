Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - The Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC), Peel Regional Police (PRP), and Peel Police Service Board (PPSB) have signed a first-of-its-kind Binding Arbitration Agreement (Agreement) that establishes an independent process to support the implementation of recommendations developed through the Human Rights Project (Project). The Project, which started in 2020, was co-created by PRP, PPSB, and OHRC to help address systemic racism in Peel Region's policing.

This Agreement, a vital aspect of the Project, aims to strengthen accountability by creating a formal process to resolve disputes through independent oversight. The PRP, PPSB, and OHRC will jointly select an independent verifier, supported by the community-based Anti-Racism Advisory Committee (ARAC), to oversee implementation. Any disagreements regarding the recommendations will be resolved through binding arbitration. The independent verifier's decision is binding on all parties and enforceable.

In February 2020, PRP and PPSB collaborated with the OHRC and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to undertake work aimed at addressing systemic racism and advancing equitable policing practices in Peel Region. The purpose of the consultation was to identify and address systemic barriers, strengthen transparency and accountability, and build trust with Black, Indigenous, and other racialized communities.

In 2023, the PRP, PPSB, and the OHRC released initial recommendations to advance these objectives. The Agreement builds on that work by establishing a framework to support implementation and ongoing accountability.

Since then, PRP has been working to implement the recommendations, including those related to acknowledging the reality of systemic racism, engaging and collaborating with diverse communities, reviewing and revising policies to ensure they align with leading practices for eliminating systemic racism, prioritizing de-escalation and human rights-focused training, and advancing long-term solutions to better support vulnerable populations. The next step is to engage an independent third party to validate the meaningful and impactful work that has been done.

This Agreement sets an important precedent as a unique and innovative model for police accountability in Ontario and across Canada. It shows how institutions can work collaboratively to advance human rights and equitable policing.

"This Agreement marks a significant milestone in the Human Rights Project. The OHRC is encouraged by PRP's commitment to legally enforceable actions that will drive meaningful accountability and outcomes to address systemic racism in policing."

- Patricia DeGuire, Chief Commissioner, Ontario Human Rights Commission

"Policing must be fair, equitable, and free from systemic bias. This first-of-its-kind agreement demonstrates our leadership in driving meaningful, measurable change through transparent, independent oversight. By working voluntarily and collaboratively with the Ontario Human Rights Commission, the Police Service Board, and our Anti- Racism Advisory Committee, we are setting a new standard for accountability and taking concrete steps to build trust with all residents of Peel Region."

- Chief Nishan Duraiappah, Peel Regional Police

"Meaningful change requires real accountability. The Board is committed to ensuring this work leads to lasting, measurable change and greater public confidence. This agreement strengthens that commitment through independent oversight and reinforces the standard of transparent and accountable police governance that the residents of Peel expect."

- Nando Iannicca, Chair, Peel Police Service Board

"The Anti-Racism Advisory Committee (ARAC) is pleased to acknowledge the importance of the signing of the Arbitration Agreement between Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission. This significant milestone was made possible in large part by years of community advocacy, and is one stage of the continuous journey toward advancing accountability, transparency, and systemic change. ARAC remains committed to elevating community voices, providing thoughtful advice, and supporting meaningful action that strengthens equitable policing and public trust."

- Deborah Buchanan-Walford, Chair, ARAC

Quick Facts:

In 2020, the OHRC, PRP and PPSB signed a MOU committing to the development and implementation of binding and enforceable remedies to identify and address systemic racism in policing, promote transparency and accountability, and enhance Black, other racialized and Indigenous communities' trust in policing throughout Peel Region.

The MOU established the Human Rights Project, which committed the parties to developing recommendations based on seven key principles to address and dismantle systemic inequalities and discrimination, establish accountability and transparency measures, and restore trust and governance across all levels of policing.

The recommendations include initiatives related to data collection, community engagement, governance and accountability, and changes to training and service delivery, including trauma-informed approaches that emphasize de-escalation.

Learn more:

Human Rights Project - Peel Regional Police

Joint Statement from the Ontario Human Rights Commission, Peel Regional Police, and Peel Police Services Board regarding the Human Rights Project

The Ontario Human Rights Commission's work with Peel Regional Police and Peel Police Services Board

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ontario Human Rights Commission and Peel Regional Police and Regional Municipality of Peel Police Services Board

Policy on eliminating racial profiling in law enforcement





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For 65 years the OHRC has been promoting that it is public policy to recognize the dignity and worth of every person and provide equal rights and opportunities without discrimination.

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Source: Ontario Human Rights Commission