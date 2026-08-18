Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon: PetsForward Announces 'Paws & Purpose' Fundraising Dinner and Comedy Night at Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge

Share a Laugh. Savor the Evening. Support Lifesaving Care.

BEND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / When medical crises strike a beloved family pet, the intersection of advanced veterinary medicine and financial reality can be overwhelming. Founded by Central Oregon veterinarians who recognized this reality, the non-profit organization PetsForward is working to ensure that financial hardship never stands between a pet and the urgent, advanced care they need.

"When a medical emergency impacts a family pet, no loving owner should have to make treatment decisions based solely on financial strain. Through PetsForward, our donors directly give these animals a second chance at life." - Jill Peterson, Managing Director of PetsForward

To support and expand this critical funding, PetsForward invites you to Paws & Purpose, presented by Three Sisters Sleep and VRCCO. This event will be an unforgettable evening of gourmet dining, stand-up comedy, and compassionate giving.

Your Support in Action

Every dollar raised directly funds the advanced diagnostics, surgeries, and specialized equipment for Central Oregon pets in crisis. Just recently, community generosity made these urgent interventions possible:

Max (3-year-old German Shepherd): Endured emergency stomach surgery for a life-threatening twisted stomach (GDV) shortly after his family endured the stress of evacuating their home due to a wildfire.

Gretta (9-year-old Labrador Retriever): Received urgent eye surgery to immediately eliminate excruciating pressure from severe glaucoma, letting her return home painless and happy.

Tupaws (3-month-old kitten): Recovered from a fractured hip through specialized FHO surgery, giving him back his mobility and a playful kitten life.

What to Expect at Paws & Purpose

PetsForward's upcoming Paws & Purpose event balances heartfelt impact with vibrant entertainment including:

A Gourmet Sit-Down Dinner: Celebrate the night with an elevated western-chic theme at the modern Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge.

Headline Comedy: Best known for 10 seasons of Animal Planet's TV show, Emergency Vets, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald also brings over 20 years of stand-up comedy experience, combining world-class humor with real veterinary heart.

Event Raffle & Live Paddle Raise: Your participation will directly support the veterinary interventions that transform unfortunate diagnoses into second chances.

Heartwarming Impact Stories: Hear about the tangible impact of local generosity and what your support can achieve from the Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon's Chief of Emergency.

Event Details & Tickets

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Time: 5:30pm-8:30pm

Location: Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge, Bend, Oregon

Included: Dinner, Comedy Show, and Impact Presentation

Capacity: Limited to Ensure an Intimate Experience

Tickets: Get Your Tickets Before They Sell Out

Can't make it in person? Donate Directly to the PetsForward Advanced Healthcare Fund .

PetsForward continues to work toward their vision to revolutionize veterinary medicine by removing financial barriers, expanding access to advanced diagnostics and compassionate service, and advancing innovative research, ensuring every animal, regardless of financial means, receives top-quality medical care.

Media Contact:

Jill Peterson, Managing Director

jill@petsforward.org | 541-316-0785

www.petsforward.org

SOURCE: Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/petsforward-announces-paws-and-purpose-fundraising-dinner-and-comedy-1208578