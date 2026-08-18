Vertosoft Announces Strategic Partnership With Datadog to Deliver Next-Generation Monitoring Solutions to Government

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Vertosoft is thrilled to announce their newest partnership with Datadog, the leading AI-powered observability and security platform. Through this partnership, Vertosoft will combine its public sector knowledge with Datadog's cloud-based monitoring capabilities to help government agencies more easily adopt modern technologies that support mission success.

Datadog provides agencies with unified observability and security across infrastructure, applications, and hybrid cloud environments. With Datadog for Government now FedRAMP High certified, agencies can confidently deploy the platform for highly sensitive federal workloads while meeting some of the government's most rigorous security and compliance requirements. By delivering real-time visibility across an agency's technology stack, the platform enables teams to proactively detect, troubleshoot, and resolve issues before they impact operations. Leveraging AI-driven insights, Datadog helps agencies identify anomalies faster, reduces manual effort, and maintains reliable, secure digital services for mission-critical operations.

"Vertosoft is excited to help bring Datadog's observability and security platform to the US public sector market through our established distribution network of government cooperative contracts and channel partners. By simplifying access to innovative technology, we can help agencies procure the Datadog solutions they need faster, strengthen their digital operations, and advance mission outcomes," said Jay Colavita, President of Vertosoft.

"Datadog is one of a select group of tech companies certified to operate in highly sensitive government environments, and we're proud to work alongside exceptional partners like Vertosoft that strive to set the standard for observability, cloud and AI security, cost management, and compliance in this critical sector," said Eamon McCormick, AVP of US Public Sector at Datadog.

The addition of Datadog to Vertosoft's portfolio reflects the company's continued dedication to bringing best-in-class technology to the public sector. As agencies modernize across hybrid and cloud environments while adopting AI, Vertosoft remains committed to identifying innovative partners that help the public sector modernize operations, strengthen cybersecurity, and improve mission readiness. Together, Vertosoft and Datadog will help government organizations gain the visibility and intelligence needed to operate more efficiently, securely, and effectively.

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft, we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts, and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market. Visit Vertosoft.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Name: Nicole Bongianino

Title: Channel Marketing Lead

Phone: 571-707-4130

Email: marketing@vertosoft.com

SOURCE: Vertosoft

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vertosoft-announces-strategic-partnership-with-datadog-to-delive-1206274