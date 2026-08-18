NationWide Self Storage Launches Business Storage Advantage Program to Help BC Businesses Save on Storage

New business-focused program offers ongoing storage savings, including 10% off qualifying units and up to $100 in moving-supply credits at participating locations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / As small businesses look for flexible ways to manage inventory, equipment and supplies while keeping overhead costs under control, NationWide Self Storage has launched its new Business Storage Advantage Program, providing qualifying British Columbia businesses with ongoing savings on storage space.

Unlike short-term introductory storage promotions, Business Storage Advantage is designed specifically for businesses that may require storage for longer periods. At participating NationWide Self Storage locations, businesses renting qualifying units can receive 10% off their monthly storage rate, with select offers also including up to $100 in in-store credit toward moving boxes, packing supplies and other moving essentials.

"Businesses don't always need more office or warehouse space-they often just need a secure, flexible place for inventory, equipment and supplies," said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage. "Business Storage Advantage was created to give local businesses another option, with ongoing savings that can become more valuable the longer they need storage."

A Flexible Alternative to Traditional Commercial Space

For many small businesses, renting additional warehouse, retail or commercial space can mean taking on substantially more space-and expense-than they actually need.

Self-storage provides another option.

The Business Storage Advantage Program is designed for contractors, tradespeople, e-commerce businesses, retailers, real estate professionals, property managers and other small businesses that need additional space for inventory, tools, equipment, business records, seasonal merchandise or supplies.

With a range of unit sizes and flexible rental terms, businesses can adjust their storage requirements as their needs change without the longer-term commitment typically associated with traditional commercial space.

Business Storage Advantage: Ongoing Savings for Business Customers

At participating NationWide Self Storage locations, qualifying businesses renting a 10' × 10' storage unit can receive:

10% off their monthly storage rate

Up to $100 in in-store credit toward moving boxes and packing supplies on qualifying offers

The Business Storage Advantage Program may also provide 10% savings on other select storage unit sizes, depending on the location, unit availability and current offer. Moving-supply credits may not be included with all qualifying units or offers.

This flexibility allows NationWide to provide business customers with savings across different storage requirements while responding to availability at individual locations.

Savings That Continue Beyond Move-In

While many storage promotions focus primarily on savings during the first few weeks or months of a rental, Business Storage Advantage is designed to provide qualifying businesses with ongoing monthly savings.

For businesses that require storage throughout the year, a continuing percentage discount can become increasingly valuable over time while also making monthly storage costs more predictable.

For example, businesses can use self-storage to accommodate changing needs throughout the year-adding space for seasonal inventory, storing equipment between projects or freeing up valuable space at an existing office or business location.

"Our goal is to make it easier for businesses to access the space they need without automatically having to take on additional commercial space," Lynn added. "Whether a business is growing, managing seasonal inventory or simply trying to operate more efficiently, flexible storage can be a practical part of that strategy."

Helping Local Businesses Make Better Use of Space

Business storage can be particularly useful for:

Contractors and tradespeople storing tools, materials and equipment

E-commerce and online retailers managing inventory and shipping supplies

Retail businesses storing seasonal or excess inventory

Realtors and home-staging professionals storing furniture, signage and marketing materials

Property managers storing maintenance supplies, equipment and records

Professional businesses storing files, supplies and office equipment

Rather than paying for additional space within an office, shop or warehouse, businesses can use self-storage to separate storage requirements from their primary operating space.

Supporting BC's Business Community

NationWide Self Storage developed Business Storage Advantage as part of its broader effort to provide flexible storage solutions for British Columbia businesses.

NationWide's facilities offer a range of storage sizes along with features designed to make storing and retrieving business inventory and equipment convenient. Moving boxes, packing materials and other moving and storage supplies are also available at NationWide locations.

The program is available at participating NationWide Self Storage locations in downtown Vancouver (Pender), East Vancouver / Burnaby (Boundary), Surrey (King George) and Kamloops (Hugh Allan), with qualifying unit sizes and offers varying according to location and availability.

Businesses interested in the program are encouraged to contact their nearest NationWide Self Storage location to determine which Business Storage Advantage offers are currently available.

About NationWide Self Storage

NationWide Self Storage is a proudly Canadian-owned and operated self-storage company serving residential and business customers throughout British Columbia. With locations in downtown Vancouver, East Vancouver / Burnaby, Surrey and Kamloops, NationWide provides clean, secure and flexible storage solutions in a range of sizes, along with moving boxes and packing supplies.

For more information about the Business Storage Advantage Program, visit NationWide Self Storage online or contact your nearest NationWide location.

Business Storage Advantage offers are subject to availability and may vary by location, unit size and promotional period. Qualifying businesses may receive 10% off select storage units. A moving-supply credit of up to $100 is available with select qualifying offers and may not be included with all units. Offers cannot necessarily be combined with other promotions. Additional terms and conditions may apply.

Media Contact:

Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage

778-357-0700

hello@nationwideselfstorage.ca

https://www.nationwideselfstorage.ca

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-self-storage-launches-business-storage-advantage-prog-1208898