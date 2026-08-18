Forman Mills Opens its First Springfield Location in The City of Firsts: A New Place to Shop. A New Place to Work. A New Way to Save.

Forman Mills Grand Opening: Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 9:00 AM

Location: 1317 Liberty St., Springfield, MA

SPRINGFIELD, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Springfield shoppers will soon have a new place to find recognizable brands, family essentials and incredible value as Forman Mills prepares to open its doors at 1317 Liberty Street. The national off-price retailer will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 9:00 AM, inviting the Springfield community to experience its signature mix of brand-name merchandise and deep discounts.

The grand opening celebration will bring plenty of energy to Liberty Street all weekend, with music, food, giveaways and special shopping deals planned throughout the opening festivities. And for those ready to be first through the doors, there is an extra reason to arrive early: the first 100 adults in line will receive a FREE gift card.

Known for its treasure-hunt shopping experience, Forman Mills offers thousands of products for the entire family, with savings of up to 80% off regular department store prices. Springfield shoppers can browse a constantly changing selection that includes:

Men's, women's and children's clothing

Back-to-school apparel, uniforms, backpacks and supplies

Shoes, accessories and fashion essentials

Toys and licensed character merchandise

Health and beauty products

Home goods and everyday essentials

Team sportswear and more

Shoppers will find Adidas, Dove, Von Dutch, True Religion, Reebok, Barbie, Fisher-Price and PUMA, among others. Because Forman Mills' inventory is constantly changing and many deals are based on close-outs and special buys, additional brand names are intentionally not promoted to keep prices low.

"We're excited to bring the Forman Mills shopping experience to Springfield and give local families another option for finding brands they know at prices they can feel good about," said Sam Dushey, CEO of Forman Mills. "We look forward to becoming part of the Springfield community, creating local employment opportunities and delivering the value our customers have come to expect from Forman Mills."

The Springfield grand opening continues Forman Mills' expansion as the company's 50th location, bringing the off-price retail concept to new communities throughout the country. The retailer's stores are designed to give families the opportunity to shop for a wide range of merchandise in one convenient location while keeping more money in their pockets.

With stores typically ranging from 30,000 to more than 60,000 square feet, Forman Mills delivers a large-scale shopping experience filled with apparel, footwear, accessories, home merchandise, sportswear and everyday essentials. With the opening of its Springfield location at 1317 Liberty Street, the retailer is ready to introduce local shoppers to its signature "ridiculously low prices" and ever-changing selection.

The doors open Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 9:00 AM. Springfield, get ready to shop, save and discover what's inside Forman Mills.

About Forman Mills

Forman Mills is a national off-price retailer offering designer and everyday fashion for the entire family. Known for its "ridiculously low prices," the company delivers brand-name merchandise at a fraction of traditional retail prices. For more information, visit FormanMills.com.

Contact: Desiree Atkins

datkins@formanmills.com

SOURCE: Forman Mills

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/forman-mills-opens-its-first-springfield-location-in-the-city-of-first-1208899