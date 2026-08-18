Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Cata-Kor, a U.S.-based nutraceutical company focused on science-informed longevity formulations, announced that its Liposomal Glutathione supplement has reached the #1 best-seller position in the glutathione category on TikTok Shop, with 64,000 units sold as of August 17.

Cata-Kor Liposomal Glutathione

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Cata-Kor Liposomal Glutathione delivers 1,000 mg of L-Glutathione Complex per serving, alongside Resveratrol, Vitamin C, Selenium, and Riboflavin - a formula designed to support cellular defense and antioxidant balance. The liposomal delivery format is intended to enhance bioavailability compared to standard glutathione supplements.

The ranking follows a broader pattern of growth for the brand on the platform. Cata-Kor, which joined the health category on TikTok Shop nearly three years ago, grew 9,000% year-over-year in its first year on the platform, with product bundles driving close to 30% of campaign GMV during its Glutathione launch - figures the company shared in a recent episode of the TikTok Shop podcast "ACE Your TikTok Shop."

"We have grown 9,000% year over year in our first year, so it's definitely been big and impactful for us as a brand," said Roman Miroedov, PhD, Product Development Lead at Cata-Kor.

Key figures:

#1 ranked glutathione brand on TikTok Shop

9,000% year-over-year growth in Cata-Kor's first year on TikTok Shop

Close to 30% of campaign GMV driven by product bundles during the Glutathione launch

"Reaching number one in the glutathione category with under 200 reviews is not something that happens by accident," said Roman Miroedov. "It reflects what buyers do when they have access to verified information - they choose the product that actually delivers what it claims."

The Glutathione ranking marks the second time this year Cata-Kor has claimed a #1 position in a competitive supplement category. In April 2026, the company announced it had reached the #1 Best Seller spot for its NMN supplement on both Amazon and TikTok Shop.

About Cata-Kor

Cata-Kor is a U.S.-based nutraceutical company developing formulations that support vitality, well-being and daily performance. Cata-Kor has a manufacturing facility in the United States and conducts all testing domestically, with a focus on transparency, quality and science-informed development.

Learn more at www.catakor.com.

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Source: PRNews OU