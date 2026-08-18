WyoTech's Female Enrollment Doubles as Women Redefine the Skilled Trades Workforce

A female graduate tells how America's Destination Trade School for automotive, diesel, welding, and collision trades gave her the skills and confidence to build a career in classic car restoration.

LARAMIE, WY / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Women make up less than five percent of the workforce in most skilled trades - and just two percent of automotive techs and mechanics - driving the stereotype that trades are not for women. WyoTech, a top U.S. automotive, diesel, welding, and collision trade school, is breaking that stereotype, with its female enrollment more than doubling in the last four years.

In 2025, nearly one in 10 students (9.43%) at WyoTech is female, compared to 4.12% in 2021. That change comes even as WyoTech's overall enrollment also continues to grow, with more than 1,300 students in 2025.

WyoTech leadership says the trend reflects a changing perception of the skilled trades, where passion, craftsmanship, and determination matter far more than gender.

"What stands out most to me is that our students don't define themselves by labels-they define themselves by the quality of their work," said Shawn Nunley, Vice President of Training at WyoTech. "Whether they're training in welding, automotive, diesel, collision or another program, they all share the same goal: to leave here with the skills and confidence to build a great career."

Kelsey Peters, a 2014 WyoTech graduate and a member of the WyoTech Hall of Fame, says the growth of women in skilled trades does not change the field's core values, but expands who people envision as a skilled tradesperson.

"I don't think women are redefining the values of the trades," she said. "We're redefining the perception of who belongs in the trades. More women are choosing careers they genuinely love, and in doing so, they're helping expand what the next generation sees as possible."

"There's something incredibly rewarding about walking into a shop, a classroom, or an event and being the unexpected," Peters added. "Though, I didn't choose this career because of that; I chose it because I genuinely fell in love with the craft. Over time, I've learned to embrace the fact that my journey naturally challenges people's perception of what a tradesperson looks like. I am the unexpected."

At WyoTech, Peters studied Collision/Refinishing Technology and specialized in Street Rod & Custom Fabrication. She now rebuilds and restores classic cars at the Rangely Automotive Museum in Colorado, while also serving as an inspiration to young women considering careers in the trades.

"WyoTech is playing an important role in that change by giving women the same opportunity to develop the skills, confidence, and mindset needed to succeed," Peters said. "Every woman who graduates and builds a successful career helps inspire the next one, creating a ripple effect that continues to strengthen the trades for years to come."

Peters believes that when young women see female welders, fabricators, painters, technicians, and builders succeeding in those roles, it encourages them to pursue careers that genuinely interest them. "Representation matters because it reminds people that talent, determination and passion aren't defined by gender," she said.

Education and training in the skilled trades are the key to that change, Peters said, noting that WyoTech's program provided both technical instruction and personal confidence to pursue her dreams. "It gave me the technical skills to build a career in the trades, but more importantly, it gave me the confidence to believe I belonged in this industry," she said. "It was about developing the discipline, confidence, and mindset to build a successful career."

Peters encourages aspiring tradeswomen not to let uncertainty or fear that they don't belong to keep them from pursuing rewarding careers. "Work hard, stay humble, ask questions, and never stop learning. Don't focus on proving people wrong; focus on becoming good at what you do. Something you are proud of. Your work ethic, integrity, and passion will always speak louder than trying to fit someone else's expectations."

As more women graduate from technical schools and enter skilled trades careers, Peters believes they will continue inspiring future generations. "If my story encourages even one person to believe in themselves, discover a passion they never knew they had, or take the first step toward a career they love, then every challenge, every lesson, and every opportunity along the way has been worth it," she said. "Sometimes all someone needs is a little spark. I hope I can be that for someone else."

For more information, visit WyoTech.edu.

About WyoTech

WyoTech is America's Destination Trade School, providing hands-on training for students pursuing careers in the skilled trades. Located in Laramie, Wyoming, WyoTech offers accelerated programs designed to prepare students for careers in automotive, diesel, collision and refinishing, and welding. With an eight-hour, 15-minute training day and industry-driven curriculum, students gain more practical experience in less time - allowing them to graduate quickly and enter the workforce. WyoTech is committed to craftsmanship, work ethic, and preparing the next generation of skilled professionals who keep America moving.

Contact:

James Schaefer

marketing@wyotech.edu

SOURCE: WyoTech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/wyotechs-female-enrollment-doubles-as-women-redefine-the-skilled-trades-workforce-1206351