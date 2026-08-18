Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Autonomous developers spend enormous amounts of time and money getting to the point where they can test. Aircraft, crews, ranges, travel, weather, and hardware are all part of the equation. Tempest Droneworx built Corvus MRDR (Modular Robotics Development & Reporting) to change that equation-allowing engineers to test their own algorithms and control methods at scale, then progressively replace simulated vehicles with real ones without changing their existing workflow or giving up ownership of their intellectual property.

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Key Takeaways:

Tempest Droneworx's Corvus MRDR lets developers test drone algorithms at scale without costly field trials, accelerating time-to-market and preserving IP.

By enabling safer, more efficient autonomous systems development, Corvus MRDR advances technology that can improve public safety and quality of life.

Corvus MRDR integrates simulated and physical drones via CROS and RAVN, allowing incremental replacement of virtual with real aircraft in real-world coordinates.

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About Tempest Droneworx

Tempest Droneworx develops platform-agnostic software that turns autonomous systems and sensor data into real-time operational insight. The Houston-based Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) serves commercial, academic, public safety, government, and defense customers.

Source: Newsworthy.ai

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Source: Reportable, Inc.