Wheatley, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Sunny Creek Modulars, a specialized modular home builder based in Wheatley, announced an expanded focus on custom Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) to help property owners across Chatham-Kent, Essex County, and Southwestern Ontario optimize their properties for multi-generational living or rental expansion.

Sunny Creek Modulars - The Lookout Model

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As local zoning regulations across the region increasingly support secondary structures, property owners are actively seeking efficient ways to add self-contained living spaces-commonly known as in-law suites, garden suites, or secondary residences-to existing residential lots. Sunny Creek Modulars delivers a full-service, factory-built alternative that streamlines the planning, permitting, and construction timeline.

Key Build & Service Highlights

Tailored Layout Options: Floor plans ranging from efficient 400-square-foot units to spacious layouts exceeding 1,200 square feet, completely customizable to fit unique lot requirements.

Floor plans ranging from efficient 400-square-foot units to spacious layouts exceeding 1,200 square feet, completely customizable to fit unique lot requirements. Controlled Off-Site Construction: Built indoors to eliminate weather delays, with average project completion timelines running between 8 to 16 weeks.

Built indoors to eliminate weather delays, with average project completion timelines running between 8 to 16 weeks. Certified Quality Standards: Engineered to exceed local building codes and built in full compliance with rigorous CSA standards.

Engineered to exceed local building codes and built in full compliance with rigorous CSA standards. Turnkey Project Management: Comprehensive oversight from initial site feasibility and zoning checks through final site placement and finish.

"Expanding a property with a secondary unit is a major investment, and property owners need confidence that their build is constructed properly from day one. Before any construction begins, we conduct a thorough site feasibility assessment covering lot layout, utility hookups, and local zoning. We walk the property first to ensure the lot supports the build so the project moves forward smoothly."

- Jamie Kaiser, Owner of Sunny Creek Modulars

Sunny Creek Modulars - The Lookout: Floor Plan

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Streamlined Off-Site Process

By manufacturing units in a temperature-controlled facility, Sunny Creek Modulars ensures strict quality control and material protection throughout the build phase. This approach allows site preparation and utility alignment to occur simultaneously with unit construction, significantly reducing overall project durations compared to traditional site-built structures.

Sunny Creek Modulars



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About Sunny Creek Modulars

Sunny Creek Modulars designs and builds custom manufactured homes, park models, and accessory dwelling units for property owners across Chatham-Kent, Essex County, and Southwestern Ontario. Operating from Wheatley, Ontario, the company provides high-quality, custom-tailored modular space solutions managed from initial concept through final completion.

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Source: Jeff Social Marketing