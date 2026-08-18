Piramal Pharma Solutions: Piramal Pharma Limited Completes Acquisition of Controlling Stake in Yapan Bio Private Limited

Yapan Bio Private Limited specializes in process development, characterization, and phase I and II GMP manufacturing services for vaccines and biologics.

Piramal has held a stake in Yapan Bio since 2021, enabling the Company to provide a broad range of capabilities across biologics development and manufacturing.

This acquisition transforms Yapan Bio from Piramal's associate company to its subsidiary, enhancing the Company's ability to offer complex, integrated large molecule CDMO services.

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Ltd. (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635) ("PPL) has completed the acquisition of an incremental 40.67% stake in Yapan Bio Private Limited ("Yapan Bio"), a Hyderabad-based CDMO specializing in vaccines and biologics for an aggregate cash consideration of ?76 crore, or $7.95M USD. As a result of this transaction, PPL now owns 74% of Yapan Bio's equity, making Yapan Bio a subsidiary of PPL.

Finalized on August 18, 2026, the acquisition marks a major step forward in PPL's long-range plan to expand its presence in the biologics sector. With the finalization of this deal, PPL will fully embed the subsidiary's advanced large molecule capabilities into its integrated service offering, enabling the Company to offer customers broader services in the space and expanding its ability to develop and scale complex biologic therapies with greater efficiency. The subsidiary will continue to operate within the structure of Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), the CDMO arm of PPL.

Yapan Bio also directly supports ADCelerate - PPS's fixed-price, integrated platform that streamlines Phase I ADC development from R&D to GMP in as little as 12 months. This acquisition further enhances ADCelerate and reinforces PPL's ability to deliver life-saving ADCs to market with speed and consistency.

"This strategic investment doesn't just fuel our long-term growth; it also puts Patient Centricity into action," said Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Global Pharma. "By integrating Yapan Bio's specialized expertise into our global network, we're empowering our partners to meet a rising global demand for complex biologics and helping patients worldwide secure continued access to the therapies they need."

About Piramal Pharma Solutions

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process and pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products and services, and potent solid oral drug products. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines and gene therapies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's subsidiary, Yapan Bio Private Limited.

For more information visit: Piramal Pharma Solutions | LinkedIn| Facebook | X

About Piramal Pharma Limited

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA I BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17 global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the Piramal Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market.

For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn

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