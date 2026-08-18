EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Eleving Group announces that Enlight Research has published an updated research report following the Group's six-month financial results.
Analysts increased their Base Case fair value estimate to EUR 2.44 per share, implying an upside potential of approximately 46% compared with the current market price of EUR 1.68 as at August 17.
Key highlights from the report:
The full report is available here.
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.2 million registered users. The group employs over 4,600 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
Additional information:
Elina Dobulane
Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com| +371 25959447
18.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|ISIN:
|LU2818110020, XS2393240XXX
|WKN:
|A40Q8F, A3KXK8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
|LEI Code:
|894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
|EQS News ID:
|2385232
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2385232 18.08.2026 CET/CEST