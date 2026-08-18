HWAL Inc.: Momentum Media Fund and Lunar Records Fund to Provide Investor Relations Coverage and Support for The Hampton Global Passion Projects "Legacy Series"

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Momentum Media Fund and Momentum Studios , announced they will provide valuable investor relations media coverage and support for The Hampton Global Passion Projects "Legacy Events", an invitation-only series of private gatherings curated for top Hampton family wealth, hedge fund principals, philanthropists, and sophisticated investors. Momentum Media Fund invested a major stake in its Media venture Momentum Studios , whose credits include placement of its clients' stories and positioning to investor audiences in networks like NASDAQ TV, NYSE TV, Bloomberg TV, Fox News, Forbes, and to hundreds of media outlets in finance, space, AI, technology and entertainment and sports.

The Hampton Global Passion Projects "Legacy Series" is founded and led by Andrea Bartzen, CEO and Founder.

About Global Passion Projects

The Global Passion Projects is a foundation and think-tank platform that connects legacy families, family offices, innovators, investors, and cultural leaders to advance meaningful collaboration across finance, health, technology, the arts, and impact investing. Under Bartzen's leadership, the organization has built a strong track record of exclusive, high-caliber gatherings in destination locations including Palm Beach, the Hamptons (Southampton and Sag Harbor), New York City, Beverly Hills, Aspen, London, Dubai, and Singapore, consistently bringing together prominent families, venture capital, and purpose-driven entrepreneurs.

Momentum Media Fund and Lunar Records Fund will engage with attendees across the series in support of the events' media coverage and related investor communications.

Lunar Records , a joint venture company founded by Melody Trust, LLC, a subsidiary of HWAL, Inc. , and the SI Blue Foundation-"Space Blue" .

Event Schedule:

Bridge Hampton Private Estate Brunch

Wednesday, August 19, 2026, | 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Southampton Event at Contessa Gallery

Wednesday, August 26, 2026, | 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM

New York City Terrace

Wednesday, September 16, 2026, | 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

NYC Terrace

October 15, 2026, | 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Attendance is strictly by confirmation only.

Sign up at globalpassionprojects.com

About the Funds

Momentum Media Fund invests across space, artificial intelligence, blockchain, entertainment, video games, and the multiverse, with a focus on companies and projects at the intersection of media, technology, and next-generation experiential platforms. Its principal investment in media includes Momentum Studios , its media arm. www.mmffund.com

Lunar Records Fund invests in music properties, movie soundtrack catalogs and tracks, music AI technologies, live music events, and related technology platforms that advance the creation, ownership, tokenization and monetization of music intellectual property.

www.lunarrecords.com

Both funds operate under professional investment management with a shared commitment to disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation.

About Lunar Records

In 2023 Space Blue formed Lunar Records together with Melody Trust, a subsidiary of HWAL Inc, (OTCID:HWAL) . Lunar Records music catalog received notable attention in Billboard Magazine and Rolling Stone when their music, alongside the Stan Lee/Legion and Momentum Studios project, were archived in a time capsule (Lunaprise) that landed on the moon containing 222 art, music, and film archives on 2.22.2024, the first lunar landing for the USA and NASA since 1972.

For information on the host organization: www.globalpassionprojects.com

Media & Investor Contact

Media Relations & Investor Relations

Lunar Records Fund | Momentum Media Fund

www.mmffund.com

www.momentumchannel.com

www.lunarrecords.com

Press@mesntv.com

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release and the statements of representatives of HWAL, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, the Company's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: HWAL Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/momentum-media-fund-and-lunar-records-fund-to-provide-investor-relations-coverag-1209001