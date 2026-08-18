Rancho Santa Fe, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - This September, Alicia Silverstone is lending her voice to millions of orphan animals waiting in shelters around the world. The acclaimed actor, producer, bestselling author and longtime animal welfare advocate has been named the Featured Luminary of the 14th annual Remember Me Thursday (RMT) campaign, an international movement uniting celebrities, animal welfare organizations and animal lovers across the globe to shine a light on the plight of orphan pets.

Observed annually on the fourth Thursday in September, Remember Me Thursday will take place September 24, 2026, when supporters worldwide will share rescue stories, light candles and flood social media with one powerful message: remember orphan pets and choose to adopt.

Silverstone is the latest high-profile celebrity to step into the role of Featured RMT Luminary, following a roster of notable advocates including Kristin Chenoweth, Kaley Cuoco and Wynonna Judd.

Silverstone's connection to the cause goes far beyond lending her celebrity to a campaign. The actor first connected with Helen Woodward Animal Center through Remember Me Thursday and later reached out directly to the Center for help with multiple animal rescues-including a three-year-old pregnant dog who was facing euthanasia at a San Bernardino shelter just before Christmas in 2025. Helen Woodward Animal Center stepped in to help, and Silverstone subsequently visited the mother dog, her puppies and Center staff in January 2026.

That personal connection made her decision to become this year's featured RMT Luminary especially meaningful.

"Remember Me Thursday is such an important reminder that these animals are here, they are worthy, and they are waiting for someone to choose them," said Silverstone.

Silverstone is best known for her iconic role as Cher Horowitz in Clueless and will reprise the role in an upcoming six-episode series for Paramount+. Other well-known work includes appearances in Batman & Robin, Blast from the Past, Excess Baggage, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Bugonia and television's Miss Match, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe. Beyond acting and producing, Silverstone has become one of Hollywood's most visible voices for animal rights, environmental awareness, and plant-based living. A passionate vegan for decades, she founded the wellness platform The Kind Life, which promotes compassionate living, sustainability, and holistic wellness and authored several books, including the bestselling The Kind Diet and The Kind Mama, encouraging readers to explore plant-based nutrition and mindful living.

Now, she headlines a movement that has grown from one organization's call to action into a worldwide phenomenon.

Remember Me Thursday was founded in 2013 by Helen Woodward Animal Center President and CEO Mike Arms, inspired by the staggering number of homeless pets who lose their lives in shelters each year. Arms, the creator of the International Pet Adoptathon and International Home 4 the Holidays program (which has helped place more than 20 million pets in homes since 1999), called on his extensive global network of animal welfare organizations to unite behind a single day of awareness.

"Alicia's dedication to the animal welfare movement is a defining part of who she is," said Arms. "Her heart for the cause is known throughout Hollywood and to the millions of fans who love her. We are honored to have her as this year's Featured Luminary because we know her voice is one that can reach so many and make a huge impact on the lives of orphan pets everywhere."

Remember Me Thursday now reaches more than 180 countries and more than 1,000 animal welfare organizations, with hundreds of thousands of people participating through candle-lighting ceremonies, social media posts and virtual candles. Since its inception, the campaign has generated more than 2 billion social media impressions, helping keep the conversation about pet adoption and the animals still waiting for homes in the global spotlight.

On Thursday, September 24, 2026, animal lovers everywhere are invited to join Silverstone, fellow celebrity advocates and animal welfare organizations in making their voices heard.

For more information about Remember Me Thursday, including participating celebrities, animal welfare organizations and ways to get involved, visit www.remembermethursday.org.

For information about U.S. West Coast candle-lighting events or to schedule an interview with Remember Me Thursday featured Luminary Alicia Silverstone, contact PR Manager Jessica Gercke at (858) 756-4117 x 335 or jessicag@animalcenter.org.

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2026 RMT Featured Luminary Alicia Silverstone with Helen Woodward Animal Center orphan pup.

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2026 Feature RMT Luminary Alicia Silverstone with her rescue pups Dixon and Tiny.

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2026 Feature RMT Luminary Alicia Silverstone with her rescue pups Pinto Bean, Dixon and Tiny.

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About Remember Me Thursday

Animal lovers and organizations across the globe unite on the fourth Thursday in September to light a candle in remembrance of the millions of orphan pets who lost their lives without the benefit of a loving home and to shine a light via social media on the millions of orphan pets still waiting for their forever homes. The Remember Me Thursday global awareness campaign is championed by Mike Arms, President of Helen Woodward Animal Center, and creator of both the International Pet Adoptathon and successful Home 4 The Holidays program which, in partnership with national animal organizations, has placed over 20 million pets in homes since 1999. For more information, please visit www.remembermethursday.org or via hashtags RememberMeThursday and ShineALight on social media.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310173

Source: Helen Woodward Animal Center