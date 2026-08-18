Atico Mining Corporation: Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCID: ATCMF) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, posting income from mining operations of $2.1 million and a net loss of $0.2 million for the quarter. Production for the quarter at Atico's El Roble mine totaled 2.1 million pounds ("lbs") of copper and 1,465 ounces ("oz") of gold in concentrate at a cash cost(1) of $3.48 per payable pound of copper (net of gold credits) (1)(2).

Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO and Director, stated: "During the second quarter, we experienced a temporary decrease in gold output alongside a significant appreciation of the Colombian Peso. These simultaneous developments impacted our operational costs and net earnings for the period. While development at the mine continues to advance quarter-over-quarter, we faced operational bottlenecks that temporarily delayed our primary objectives during the quarter. We expect to resolve these challenges and deliver improvements over the first half of the year in the following quarters."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the quarter decreased 18% to $17.4 million from $21.1 million in Q2-2025, reflecting higher metal prices and greater sales volume. Copper ("Cu") and gold ("Au") accounted for 69% and 31% of the 4,989 (Q2-2025 - 7,842) dry metric tonnes of concentrate ("DMT") sold during Q2-2026.



The average realized price per metal was $6.26 (Q2-2025 - $4.47) per pound of copper and $4,417 (Q2-2025 - $3,406) per ounce of gold.



Net loss was $0.2 million for the quarter, compared with net income of $2.7 million in Q2-2025.



As of June 30, 2026, the Company had reduced its working capital deficit to $12.1 million from $20.2 million on December 31, 2025. The Company also had $6.9 million in long-term loans payable (December 31, 2025 - $6.7 million) and $2.7 million in long-term arbitration award payable (December 31, 2025 - $Nil), both due beyond one year.



Cash costs ( 1) in Q2-2026 were $228.90 per tonne of processed ore (up 39% from Q2-2025 - $164.26) and $3.43 per pound of payable copper produced (net of gold credits) ( 1)( 2) (up 98% from Q2-2025 - $1.73). The increase in cash cost per tonne primarily reflects the strengthening of the Colombian peso against the U.S. dollar which increased production costs when translated into U.S. dollars. Cash costs were also impacted by higher mining costs associated with higher stope preparation and ground support costs as mining operations transition to the upper zones of the mine. The increase in cash costs per pound of payable copper produced was primarily driven by higher production costs, as mentioned above, and lower gold by-product credits because of lower head grades during Q2-2026.



in Q2-2026 were $228.90 per tonne of processed ore (up 39% from Q2-2025 - $164.26) and $3.43 per pound of payable copper produced (net of gold credits) (up 98% from Q2-2025 - $1.73). The increase in cash cost per tonne primarily reflects the strengthening of the Colombian peso against the U.S. dollar which increased production costs when translated into U.S. dollars. Cash costs were also impacted by higher mining costs associated with higher stope preparation and ground support costs as mining operations transition to the upper zones of the mine. The increase in cash costs per pound of payable copper produced was primarily driven by higher production costs, as mentioned above, and lower gold by-product credits because of lower head grades during Q2-2026. Cash margin was $2.83 (Q2-2025 - $2.74) per pound of payable copper produced ( 1 ) , up 4% from Q2-2025, as higher realized copper prices in Q2-2026 were largely offset by higher cash costs per pound noted above.



, up 4% from Q2-2025, as higher realized copper prices in Q2-2026 were largely offset by higher cash costs per pound noted above. All-in sustaining cash cost per payable pound of copper produced(1)(2) in Q2-2026 increased to $5.82 from $3.91 in Q2-2025, mainly because of higher production costs driven by the strengthening of the Colombian peso against the U.S. dollar, and the lower gold by-product credits (as described above).



Second Quarter 2026 Consolidated Financial Results

Q2-2026 Q2-2025 % Change Revenue $17,382,404 $21,108,812 (18%) Cost of sales (15,285,527) (16,620,250) (8%) Income from mining operations 2,096,877 4,488,562 (53%) As a % of revenue 12% 21% General and administrative expenses (1,470,851) (2,042,495) (28%) Income from operations 560,642 2,318,744 (76%) As a % of revenue 3% 11% Income (loss) before income taxes (283,135) 2,039,888 (114%) Net income (loss) (191,140) 2,721,126 (107%) As a % of revenue (1%) 13% Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash operating working capital items(1) 2,713,289 4,933,208 (45%)

Second Quarter 2026 Consolidated Operational Details

In Q2-2026, the Company produced 2.1 million lbs of copper, 1,479 oz of gold, and 5,528 oz of silver. Copper and gold production decreased by 4% and 39% for gold, respectively when compared to Q2-2025.

Q2-2025 Q2-2026

% Change Production (Contained metals)(3) Copper (000s lbs) 2,070 2,161 (4%) Gold (oz) 1,479 2,385 (38%) Silver (oz) 5,528 8,622 (49%) Mine Tonnes of material mined 53,156 60,633 (12%) Mill Tonnes processed 53,585 62,007 (14%) Tonnes processed per day 787 830 (5%) Copper grade (%) 1.90 1.74 9% Gold grade (g/t) 1.26 2.08 (39%) Silver grade (g/t) 5.45 11.01 (50%) Recoveries Copper (%) 92.4 91.1 1% Gold (%) 68.4 57.6 19% Silver (%) 60.7 39.3 55% Concentrates Copper Concentrates (DMT) 5,332 5,590 (5%) Copper (%) 17.7 17.5 1% Gold (g/t) 8.5 13.3 (36%) Silver (g/t) 32.1 48.0 (33%) Payable copper produced (000s lbs) 1,943 2,019 (4%) Cash cost per pound of payable copper ($/lbs)(1)(2) 3.43 1.73 98%

The financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR+ and have also been posted on the company's website at http://www.aticomining.com/s/FinancialStatements.asp

Qualified Person

Mr. Thomas Kelly (SME Registered Member 1696580), advisor to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 standards, is responsible for ensuring that the technical information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing it's high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza

CEO

Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF

Investor Relations

Igor Dutina

Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act'), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation statements regarding improving cost efficiencies at El Roble, taking advantage of the favorable metal price environment, and possible outcomes of any pending arbitration, consultation, litigation, negotiation or regulatory investigation, and the timing and amount of the future construction of the La Plata project, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The assumptions upon which the forward-looking statements herein are based, include, but are not limited to, that all required third party contractual, regulatory and governmental approvals will be obtained for the development, construction and production of its properties, there being no significant disruptions affecting operation, permitting, development, expansion and power supply proceeding on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, currency exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, certain price assumptions for copper, gold and silver, prices for and availability of fuel oil, electricity, parts and equipment and other key supplies remaining consistent with current levels, production forecasts meeting expectations, the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource and reserves estimates, labor and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, that additional financing sources will be available on reasonable commercial terms in order for the Company to make scheduled repayments of principal, interest, and any applicable premiums on its outstanding indebtedness. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include risks associated with the Company's outstanding debt, including the Company's ability to successfully secure additional funds through debt or equity issuances to meet these obligations, or successfully negotiate to amend or extend their terms uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs of the Company's projects; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company's mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") dated September 4, 2024, filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com and as available on the Company's website for further details.

Except as required by law, the Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this announcement or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The items marked with a "(1)" are alternative performance measures and readers should refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed on SEDAR+ and as available on the Company's website for further details.