Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for July 2026.

July 2026 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.1 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $359 million;

CSE issuers completed 77 financings that raised an aggregate $140 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from 10 new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer, bringing total listed securities to 733 as at July 31, 2026.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange has achieved an important milestone this week with the listing of its first two exchange-traded funds. This was a long-term goal of our team that strengthens the CSE's competitive position in Canada as we provide a broader range of securities to the investment community. We look forward to listing additional ETFs in the future," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE.

"I am also pleased to note that the CSE is currently in a period of very strong listings growth. We welcomed 10 new corporate listings to the Exchange in July, and another six to date in August. These companies, which operate in the mining, food, digital security and pharmaceutical sectors, have one key thing in common: they recognize that the CSE's cost-effective platform and streamlined regulatory framework provide them with the tools they need to achieve their public market goals."

Exchange-Traded Funds on the CSE

The CSE is pleased to announce the listing of its inaugural exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") this week. The Caldwell-Lazard CorePlus Infrastructure Fund (CPIF) was listed for trading on August 17, and the Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund (UDA) listed on August 18. ETFs are widely used investment vehicles, and the CSE team is pleased to expand investor access to them.

What's On at the CSE

The CSE is sponsoring and participating in the 2026 Canadian Security Traders Association (CSTA) conference in Whistler, British Columbia on August 19-22. The annual event brings together a diverse group of professionals for in-depth discussions of key issues impacting financial markets. It also features extensive networking opportunities, including a golf tournament and a pickleball party.

The CSE team is excited to return to Halifax on September 22 for its third annual Atlantic Capital Markets Forum. The exclusive seminar and networking reception provides entrepreneurs, investors and other capital market professionals in Atlantic Canada with detailed information on the latest strategies and opportunities for accessing the public markets in Canada. The event features a strong line-up of speakers, including representatives from several of the CSE's financial market partners.

The annual Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek returns on September 22-25 in Colorado, and the CSE is pleased to once again sponsor and participate in the conference. It features nearly 200 explorers, developers and emerging producers of gold, silver and platinum group metals, as well as a strong line-up of keynote speakers. The participating companies include the CSE issuers Abitibi Metals Corp. (AMQ), Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (BLLG), Epic Gold Corp. (EPG), Headwater Gold Inc. (HWG), Kuya Silver Corporation (KUYA), Norsemont Mining Inc. (NOM), and Pacifica Silver Corp. (PSIL).

Bay Street Rides FAR, an annual cycling event that raises funds for the Autism Science Foundation Canada, will take place across Toronto on September 26. The CSE team is thrilled to be sponsoring and participating in this fun and important event once again, which is also sponsored by many leading Bay Street institutions. Different bike routes are available, with options for riders of all ages and skill levels. There is also a family walk option. The CSE encourages its stakeholders to participate by signing up for the event, making a donation or both.

New Listings in July 2026

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY)

SECUR3D Holdings Inc. (SRD)

Karus Mining Inc. (KARU)

Silver Pony Resources Corp. (PONY) - Fundamental Change

Abitibi Greenstone Gold Corp. (ABGO)

Axion Minerals Corp. (AXN)

Generation Uranium Inc. (GEN)

New Aurora Metals Corp. (NAME)

Centenario Gold Corp. (CTG)

Northern Discovery Metals Inc. (NOR)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310355

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)