Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams announces that it has changed its auditor.

Effective August 10th, 2026, MNP LLP resigned as auditor of the Company at the request of the Company, and the Board of Directors has appointed PwC LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's new auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders.

The appointment of PwC LLP was approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

There were no reservations, modified opinions, or disclaimers contained in the former auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements as at and for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the Company confirms that there were no reportable events, as defined in NI 51-102, between the Company and MNP LLP.

The Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the former auditor and successor auditor, will be filed on SEDAR+ and will be available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a technology-led consumer engagement company helping the world's leading brands, sports teams, leagues, and live events grow revenue and build stronger customer relationships. With more than 35 years of experience, the company provides an integrated suite of customer engagement, communications, and risk management solutions that help clients attract new customers, sell more products, capture valuable first-party customer data, increase loyalty, and manage operational risk. With solutions delivered in more than 30 countries, IC Group enables organizations to engage consumers at scale while simplifying the complexities of multiple channels, technologies, and local market requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected engagement of PwC LLP and the timing of future filings, meetings and corporate activities.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and the continued provision of professional services by PwC LLP. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310361

Source: IC Group Holdings Inc.