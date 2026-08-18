Chromalloy Appoints Anna Haarten as Executive Vice President, Engine Component Repair Solutions

Seasoned aerospace executive and innovation leader to drive strategic growth and P&L for Chromalloy's global turbine engine repair business.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Chromalloy today announced the appointment of Anna Haarten as Executive Vice President of the Engine Component Repair Solutions (ECRS) operating segment. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Anna will oversee Profit and Loss (P&L) and set strategic direction for Chromalloy's global turbine engine repair business.

ECRS develops and deploys high-value repairs for turbine engine components, including Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) book repairs and FAA Designated Engineering Representative (DER)-approved advanced repairs. Chromalloy serves airlines, distributed power operators, defense customers, engine lessors, and turbine engine repair centers worldwide through a global network of component restoration centers.

Anna will lead the team's focus on customer value creation, developing proprietary repairs, partnering with engine asset operators, owners, and service centers to grow market penetration for Chromalloy's repair solutions, and collaborating with Chromalloy's Component Asset Management team on rotable and set management solutions.

"Anna is a results-driven leader with extensive commercial and operating expertise in the commercial aviation aftermarket," said Chris Celtruda, Chromalloy's CEO. "Her strong technical foundation, industry relationships, and operating mindset align perfectly with Chromalloy's mission to deliver alternative aftermarket solutions to global turbine engine customers. We are pleased to welcome her to the executive team and look forward to her leadership."

Anna brings more than 15 years of aero-engine experience across engine maintenance strategies, commercial growth, pricing, operational transformation, repair commercialization, and global strategic partnerships. She most recently led engine maintenance and product development at Delta TechOps, managing a $500M commercial and military engine maintenance portfolio with a focus on growth strategy, commercial performance, repair investment priorities, customer relationships, and operational execution.

At Delta TechOps, Anna held roles of increasing responsibility, including General Manager of Engine Maintenance and Product Development, General Manager of Airframe and Indirect Supply Chain, and Manager of MRO Services Business Development.

Anna holds an MBA from the University of Florida and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

"I'm thrilled to join Chromalloy and become part of a team with such a strong reputation for innovation and operational excellence," said Haarten. "I am especially excited for the opportunity to work alongside our teams to strengthen how we serve our customers, deliver exceptional value across the business, and support Chromalloy's continued growth. I look forward to bringing my experience and perspective to the organization and contributing to what is ahead."

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About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and repair services for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For 75 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-certified, third-party Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) and Designated Engineering Representative (DER) solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value.

Operating from over twenty locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded. Chromalloy has developed and received FAA approval on over sixty gas path PMA parts, which have safely flown in excess of six-billion-part flight hours. Chromalloy's PMA parts are certified by the FAA to be equivalent to the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) part.

For additional information, please visit www.chromalloy.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cristina Scarlata, Communications Manager, cscarlata@chromalloy.com

SOURCE: Chromalloy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/chromalloy-appoints-anna-haarten-as-executive-vice-president-engine-component-1209046