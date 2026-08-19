Gallant Capital Partners acquires majority positions in Lumileds' senior secured term loan facilities, giving the Company an aligned lender base and potential access to new capital to invest in innovation, operations, and multi-year customer programs. Leadership, teams, and program commitments remain unchanged.

Lumileds Holding B.V. ("Lumileds" or the "Company"), a global leader in LED and microLED technology for the automotive, display, illumination, and mobile markets, today announced it has entered into a transaction with Gallant Capital Partners ("Gallant"), an operationally focused private investment firm. Gallant has acquired majority positions in the Company's senior secured term loan credit facilities.

With a fully aligned lender base, Lumileds moves forward with greater support and the capacity to invest in product development, supply continuity, on-time delivery, and its multi-year product and technology roadmaps. Existing leadership, teams, and customer program commitments remain in place. The transaction is a transfer of existing debt ownership among secondary market participants and does not change Lumileds' governance model.

Lumileds' continues its shift toward higher-value advanced packaging and systems integration, where light sources are embedded directly into customer platforms a capability that differentiates the Company from other LED manufacturers. Gallant brings a track record of supporting companies through operational transformation and building value for customers, suppliers, and employees.

Executive Perspectives

"With Gallant's support, this partnership lets us execute our transformation and continue investing in the products and programs our customers depend on," said Steve Barlow, Chief Executive Officer of Lumileds. "Our customers should continue to receive exactly what they expect from Lumileds reliable supply and on-time delivery of high-quality products while we invest in the LED and microLED technologies that define our next phase of growth."

"This investment reflects our confidence in Lumileds' business fundamentals and long-term growth trajectory," said Jon Gimbel, Partner at Gallant. "An aligned capital structure lets Lumileds stand behind its customers' multi-year commitments and fund the roadmaps those programs depend on," added Josh Carter, Managing Director at Gallant.

About Lumileds

Lumileds is a global leader in LED and microLED technology, innovation, and solutions for the automotive, display, illumination, mobile, and other markets where light sources are essential. Our approximately 3,500 employees operate in over 15 countries and partner with our customers to deliver never-before-possible solutions for lighting, safety, and well-being. To learn more, visit lumileds.com.

About Gallant Capital Partners

Gallant Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in technology, business services, and industrial companies. Gallant executes an operationally focused investment strategy, partnering closely with owners, founders, and management teams that benefit from its extensive industry relationships and operating expertise to maximize value and drive long-term, sustainable growth. Gallant was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.gallantcapital.com.





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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Lumileds: Willem Sillevis Smitt willem.sillevis-smitt@lumileds.com +1 (408) 204-9258

Gallant Capital Partners: Jamie Kim jkim@gallantcapital.com +1 (310) 362-3309