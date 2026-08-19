Durango, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Rider Justice was named the exclusive and preferred motorcycle law firm sponsor of the Four Corners Motorcycle Rally for the next three years. The announcement marks a significant extension of a partnership that began in 2021, when Rider Justice was first named a sponsor of the event.

The Four Corners Motorcycle Rally takes place in Durango, Colorado, over Labor Day Weekend and is now in its 33rd Anniversary year. The rally was voted Best Motorcycle Event of 2025 by Cycle Source Magazine.

Last year, Rider Justice's booth space transformed into a lounge where weary event goers could relax and recharge.

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The exclusive sponsorship covers multiple high-profile areas and events across the rally, including the flat track races and Poker Run. Rider Justice will activate at Durango Harley-Davidson and the La Plata County Fairgrounds.

"The Four Corners Motorcycle Rally means everything to us - it's been part of our DNA for years," said Scott O'Sullivan, founder of Rider Justice. "Being invited to step in as the exclusive law firm sponsor reinforces for us that the riders, the organizers, and everyone who makes this event what it is recognize the work we've put into this community. We show up because we belong here, and we're deeply honored that Four Corners feels the same way."

Trevor Bird, owner of Durango Harley-Davidson and co-owner of the rally said of the partnership, "There are a lot of law firms out there that see the motorcycle community as an easy place to find clients. Scott is different. He's a passionate rider himself, and he genuinely cares about protecting motorcyclists. I have personally watched him walk alongside friends who have been in horrible accidents and stand by them every step of the way, doing whatever it takes to protect them and help make them whole after tragedy strikes. He's hands-on, he has a great heart, and he supports motorcycle events and causes across the country. It's that personal touch and the way he cares about his clients that made us choose to work exclusively with Rider Justice. His integrity and character are what set him apart from other firms we've worked with in the past."

Rider Justice's involvement with the Four Corners Motorcycle Rally dates back to its initial sponsorship, during which the firm was present at multiple locations, including the Flat Track Races, Hill Climb and the MMIR (Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives) Ride. The firm is recognized on the official Four Corners Motorcycle Rally website as the motorcycle law firm recommended by the rally.

For more information about Four Corners Motorcycle Rally and sponsorships, visit fourcornersmotorcyclerally.com.

About Rider Justice and Scott O'Sullivan

Rider Justice is the motorcycle advocacy arm of The O'Sullivan Law Firm. Rider Justice is at the forefront of championing biker rights and is dedicated to protecting and empowering motorcyclists and overlanders across Colorado, the entire Four Corners area, and beyond. Through legal advocacy, community support, and education, Rider Justice works to make the roads safer for all riders. Scott O'Sullivan, the firm's founder, is a Colorado personal injury attorney with over 25 years of experience helping injured riders and their families rebuild their lives after serious motorcycle accidents.





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Source: The O'Sullivan Law Firm