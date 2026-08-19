Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited: Ping An Good Doctor Announces 2026 Interim Results

Corporate Health Management Business Grows Steadily; AI Healthcare Empowerment Drives Continued Profitability Improvement

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor" or the "Company"; Stock Code: 1833.HK) announced its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026. During the period, the Company continued to improve its business quality and steadily enhance profitability. As the core flagship of Ping An Group's health and senior care ecosystem, the Company continued to deepen its managed care model with Chinese characteristics. It continued to upgrade its "online, in-hospital, at-home, and corporate" service network and empower full-scenario services through medical AI, providing users with one-stop medical, health, and senior care solutions that are worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving.

During the period, the Company recorded total revenue of RMB2.48 billion; profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB219.3 million, up 63.5% year on year; and adjusted net profit of RMB226.8 million, up 37.7% year on year. Meanwhile, the Company's core businesses maintained steady growth momentum, with continued improvement in operating quality, further optimizing its revenue mix. Revenue from the commercial insurance enablement business (F-end), reached RMB1.58 billion; the corporate health management business (B-end) maintained high growth, with revenue reaching RMB713.8 million, representing a significant year-on-year increase of 65.1% and accounting for 28.7% of total revenue, up 11.5 percentage points year on year.

On the same day, as reviewed and approved by the Board, Mr. Zhu Yougang was appointed as Chairman of the Board and Non-executive Director. Mr. Zhu joined Ping An Group in 1994 and currently serves as Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Ping An Health Insurance, as well as Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Peking University Medical Management Co., Ltd. The Board stated that it remains highly optimistic about the development opportunities of "medical-insurance synergy". Going forward, the Company will focus on building an integrated online-to-offline healthcare ecosystem, providing users with one-stop, full-lifecycle medical, health and elder-care services.

Deepening the China style HMO Model, Core Businesses Developing Steadily

As China's population ages, demand for senior care, healthcare and related services is shifting from discretionary spending to a basic necessity. During the period, the Company deeply integrated its medical service capabilities with Ping An Group's payment strengths in financial services and insurance, establishing a tiered and classified health benefits system that integrates insurance and health care. For customers with wealth-management insurance products, the Company collaborated with Ping An Life Insurance to launch the "Medical Visit Access" health service plan, providing customers with cutting-edge diagnostics and full-process medical care resources. For high-net-worth customers, the Company launched the new "Private Membership Club", integrating premium medical resources such as cutting-edge diagnostics (e.g. tumor genetic testing and PET/MR imaging) and advanced therapies. For pension insurance customers, the Company upgraded its home-based senior care service system, partnering with Ping An Life Insurance to launch the dedicated "Ping An Home" service brand, promoting a shift from reactive response to proactive health management. As of the end of the reporting period, the average first-year premium per new life policy of Ping An Home customers increased 9.7 times. The number of customers eligible for home-based senior care services exceeded 310,000, while the services covered 140 cities nationwide.

The corporate health management business (B-end) continued to demonstrate strong momentum. Over the past 12 months, the Company served more than 7,700 paying corporate clients, representing a year-on-year increase of more than 73%. The business focuses on large and medium-sized enterprises, supported by dedicated account service teams. At the product level, the Company worked with Ping An Group to build an integrated solution combining "commercial insurance + health insurance plans + health care services," comprehensively covering diverse workplace health needs. At the operations level, the Company provided enterprise-specific solutions by assigning dedicated service teams to key corporate clients and customizing benefits for their employees. At the same time, the Company actively developed its offline three-kilometer service network, "Ping An Circle." As of the end of the period, more than 500 sites had been established, integrating high-quality medical resources to provide corporate employees with one-stop services such as health consultations, health checkup report interpretation, chronic disease management, and medication guidance. The company is also expanding its "Ping An Health Pay" one-stop settlement network. More than 1,800 corporate clients, covering over 1 million employees, now have access to the service, which enables efficient medical-bill settlement without upfront payments or in-person paperwork.

Continuously Strengthening the "Online, In-hospital, At-home, and Corporate" Service Network to Consolidate Barriers in the Medical, Health, and Senior Care Ecosystem

During the reporting period, the Company continued to enhance its "online, in-hospital, in-home, and in-company" service system to meet demand for online consultation, workplace health coverage and home-based senior care. The initiative integrates online and offline services and strengthens the company's capabilities in providing health management across the full life cycle.

Online services, the Company continuously upgraded its multi-tiered family doctor service system to provide policyholders and corporate employees with full-cycle, proactive medical and health management services. The "AI + Physician" service achieved 100% coverage among Ping An Group's retail customers. During the period, AI Doctor was used by over 9.7 million users. For users with chronic conditions, the Company launched the "integrated comorbidity management" service, providing refined and dynamic health interventions and driving the transformation of medical services from reactive consultation to proactive health management.

In-hospital services, the Company continued to expand its high-quality offline medical resources, partnering with 3,216 Ping An Selected Hospitals, including 1,732 3A hospitals. It built a team of approximately 50,000 in-house and contracted external doctors, with over 3,700 contracted expert doctors. "Ping An Health Pay" has covered 149 thousand of the nearly 245 thousand partner pharmacies nationwide, connecting in-hospital and out-of-hospital medical settlement channels and simplifying the process of medical visits and medication purchases for users.

At-home services, the Company collaborated with Ping An Life Insurance to upgrade and launch the "Ping An Home" service brand, with home-based senior care services expanded to 140 cities nationwide.

Corporate services, the Company rolled out high-quality workplace health management pilots across multiple regions in China, building the "1124" corporate health-management framework tailored to employers' needs. The model comprises one on-site corporate clinic, a dedicated team of company-service specialists and four categories of integrated medical and health services.

The Company, as a core member of the drafting team, was also deeply engaged in the entire formulation process of the first domestic association standard document for longevity medicine-based geriatric health service, helping to fill the gap in standardized longevity medicine service in China and upgrade home-based senior care and medical services through a standardized framework.

Bolstering AI Capabilities and Applications, "Data + Model + real-world Scenarios" Drives Gross Profit Growth

In 2026, China introduced supportive policies to accelerate the large-scale rollout of AI in healthcare. Building digital health, smart medical services and AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment is a key part of implementing the Healthy China 2030 strategy. Leveraging its massive medical data accumulated over the years, the Company continued to strengthen its "data + model + real-world scenarios" closed-loop capabilities, iteratively upgraded its large medical model Ping An Medical Master and refined five dedicated models for key vertical medical fields. During the period, AI business contributed approximately 4.6% of the Company's gross profit.

In serious medical scenarios, the Company built differentiated strengths through the "AI + Physician" model. This system has been fully integrated into all applications within Ping An Group's app matrix, achieving 100% coverage of the Group's retail customers. Currently, AI Doctor can precisely diagnose more than 11.3 thousand diseases, with an accuracy rate of nearly 96% in AI Doctor-aided diagnosis/treatment. The AI-enabled MDT platform has achieved an accuracy rate of nearly 90% in diagnosing complex diseases and formulating treatment plans. In addition, the Company further upgraded its AI-enabled MDT assistance platform for complex disease diagnosis, expanding from its original application in breast cancer to gastric cancer.

Ping An Good Doctor stated that the Company will continue to seize greater development opportunities in the medical and health industry. Taking advantage of Ping An's service-year initiatives, the Company will uphold its commitment to inclusive services for the public, and continue to provide users with high-quality medical, health, and senior care services that are worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving, while creating sustainable value returns for shareholders.

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