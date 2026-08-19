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PR Newswire
19.08.2026 06:18 Uhr
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Anhui Huasun Energy Co., Ltd.: Huasun Secures First Overseas Order of Himalaya PLUS with 100MW Supply Agreement in Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anhui Huasun Energy Co., Ltd. ("Huasun"), a leading global heterojunction (HJT) solar manufacturer, signed a 100MW module supply agreement with Air Solution, a Futex Group company, in Lahore, Pakistan. The deal marks the first overseas order of Huasun's flagship Himalaya PLUS module, following its European debut at Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich this June.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Ehsan Ali, CEO of Air Solution, and Mr. Rana Farhan, Regional Director - Middle East & Pakistan at Huasun, at a ceremony held alongside Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations. Mr. Laeeq, Director of Air Solution/Futex, also attended the ceremony.

"There's no better day than Pakistan's Independence Day to sign this agreement. It reflects the vision of a green Pakistan - a nation building its own energy independence through clean, reliable technology," said Mr. Rana Farhan. "This is the start of a new journey with Air Solution, across projects and distribution, and I'm confident it will grow into a strong and lasting partnership."

Air Solution has been a long-standing execution partner for Huasun in Pakistan, having delivered several large-scale HJT installations across commercial, industrial, and utility-scale segments. Looking ahead, Air Solution will establish technology and experience centers across three major cities, supported by Huasun, to ensure enhanced after-sales service for customers.

"Our track record with Huasun has helped build real market trust in HJT technology in Pakistan," said Mr. Ehsan Ali, CEO of Air Solution. "We're proud to deepen this partnership and keep standing at the front of new technology entering this market."

The modules supplied are Huasun's Himalaya PLUS series, launched in November 2025. Featuring ultra-large wafers with negative-gap cell design and a 95.8% screen-to-body ratio, the module delivers up to 760W output and supports 2000V system voltage, significantly reducing BOS cost and LCOE while improving project IRR.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huasun-secures-first-overseas-order-of-himalaya-plus-with-100mw-supply-agreement-in-pakistan-302854856.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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