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PR Newswire
19.08.2026 07:12 Uhr
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Beyond Back-to-School, Canton Fair Helps Global Buyers Stay Ahead of Key Retail Seasons

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the back-to-school shopping season gains momentum, demand for stationery, learning tools, and educational technology products is on the rise. As one of the most essential items in students' daily learning routines, writing instruments showcased at Canton Fair offer a unique lens for observing evolving back-to-school purchasing trends, from sustainability-focused designs to enhanced functionality and emerging smart features.

  • Eco-Friendly Innovations in Material and Design

One of the notable developments was the growing adoption of environmentally conscious materials and designs. Several exhibitors showcased pens manufactured with PLA biobased materials derived from renewable plant resources such as corn. Under industrial composting conditions, these materials can biodegrade, offering an alternative to conventional plastics. Other exhibitors introduced ballpoint pens made from 100% recycled ocean plastic. Equipped with Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification, these products significantly reduce carbon emissions compared with traditional alternatives while meeting rising demand for sustainable consumer goods.

Environmental innovation extended beyond materials to product design. Exhibitors showcased stationery made from recyclable resources, alongside refillable and wood-saving solutions that help reduce waste throughout a product's lifecycle. One sharpening-free pencil featured a rotating lead mechanism and replaceable refills, while erasable colored pens, friction pens, and refillable friction fountain pens improved usability by enabling smooth writing and easy corrections, enhancing everyday learning experiences while supporting more sustainable consumption.

  • AI-powered Advancements in Functionality

The integration of artificial intelligence also demonstrated how traditional stationery is expanding beyond its conventional role. A new generation of smart translation pens combined the familiarity of handwriting with AI-powered functions such as multilingual translation, content organization, mind map generation, and information assistance.

For global buyers, successful seasonal sales campaigns often begin with sourcing decisions made months in advance. Whether supporting back-to-school demand, year-end shopping events, or future product launches, the Canton Fair continues to play an important role in helping buyers discover new products, connect with suppliers, and respond to evolving consumer trends. This October, the 140th Canton Fair will grandly open, celebrating the 70th anniversary of its founding. With a massive exhibition area of 1.55 million square meters, it will gather over 30,000 enterprises. Three phases will continue to pursue innovative, sustainable and intelligent development, and provide global buyers with a one-stop trading platform featuring complete exhibit variety, quality products with competitive price, and convenient, efficient and reliable services.

For pre-registration, please click:
https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyond-back-to-school-canton-fair-helps-global-buyers-stay-ahead-of-key-retail-seasons-302854930.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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