H. Lundbeck A/S: Lundbeckfond Invest A/S launches voluntary exchange offer for A-shares in H. Lundbeck A/S

VALBY, Denmark, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H. Lundbeck A/S ("Lundbeck") hereby informs that Lundbeckfond Invest A/S ("Lundbeckfond Invest"), a fully owned subsidiary of the Lundbeck Foundation and major shareholder in Lundbeck, has today launched a voluntary exchange offer to eligible A-shareholders in Lundbeck.

This announcement (including the attached release) is distributed on behalf of Lundbeckfond Invest in its capacity as a major shareholder of Lundbeck. Questions related to the exchange offer are referred to Lundbeckfond Invest. The full exchange offer document and additional information including terms and conditions as well as relevant contact information are available at www.lundbeckfonden.com/exchangeoffer.

Lundbeck has informed Lundbeckfond Invest that Lundbeck will participate in the exchange offer with its holding of A-shares pursuant to the exchange offer.

The shares of Lundbeck have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

Lundbeck is a biopharmaceutical company focusing exclusively on brain health. With more than 70 years of experience in neuroscience, we are committed to improving the lives of people with neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Brain disorders affect a large part of the world's population, and the effects are felt throughout society. With the rapidly improving understanding of the biology of the brain, we hold ourselves accountable for advancing brain health by curiously exploring new opportunities for treatments.

As a focused innovator, we strive for our research and development programs to tackle some of the most complex neurological challenges. We develop transformative medicines targeting people for whom there are few or no treatments available, expanding into neuro-specialty and neuro-rare from our strong legacy within psychiatry and neurology.

We are committed to fighting stigma and we act to improve health equity. We strive to create long term value for our shareholders by making a positive contribution to patients, their families and society as a whole.

Lundbeck has more than 5,000 employees in more than 20 countries and our products are available in more than 80 countries. For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate site www.lundbeck.com and connect with us via LinkedIn.

Contacts

Jens Høyer Anders Crillesen Vice President, Head of Investor Relations Senior Director, External & Internal Relations JSHR@lundbeck.com AECE@lundbeck.com +45 30 83 45 01 +45 27 79 12 86

H. Lundbeck A/S

Ottiliavej 9, 2500 Valby, Denmark

+45 3630 1311

info@lundbeck.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/h--lundbeck-a-s/r/lundbeckfond-invest-a-s-launches-voluntary-exchange-offer-for-a-shares-in-h--lundbeck-a-s,c4385004

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18215/4385004/4224379.pdf Company Announcement exchange offer https://mb.cision.com/Public/18215/4385004/aed7800c2f4faa94.pdf Lundbeckfond Invest exchange offer

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