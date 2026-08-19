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PR Newswire
19.08.2026 07:54 Uhr
125 Leser
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Red Gold from Europe promotes the Culinary Heritage of Italian and EU Preserved Tomatoes in Bahrain

NAPLES, Italy, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A successful educational tour organised by ANICAV - the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries - and co-funded by the European Commission has concluded in Italy to promote the rich heritage of Italian canned tomatoes in Bahrain. This initiative showcased the essence of Italian cuisine to a select group of seven Bahraini opinion leaders, media representatives, and influencers.

During their time in Italy, the participants enjoyed an immersive experience including visits to lush tomato fields, where they learned about the cultivation and harvesting processes. They toured state-of-the-art tomato processing facilities, gaining insight into the meticulous methods used in creating high-quality canned tomatoes.

The tour also featured engaging masterclasses led by renowned chefs, allowing attendees to delve into the art of Italian cooking. Hands-on pizza sessions enabled participants to craft authentic Neapolitan pizzas, honing their skills and appreciating the delicious nuances of the ingredients. During the tour, tasting menus inspired by Neapolitan culinary traditions showcased the versatility of Italian canned tomatoes.

In addition to these unique culinary experiences, the Bahraini guests explored the major attractions of Naples and its surroundings, immersing themselves in the local culture and heritage that influences Italian cooking traditions.

"This tour has been a fantastic opportunity to bridge cultures and share the flavours of Italy with our esteemed guests from Bahrain," said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV's General Director. "We are excited to see how they will share their experiences and promote Italian canned tomatoes within their community."

The positive impact of the experience was reflected in feedback from the participants, who expressed enthusiasm about sharing what they had discovered and bringing a taste of Italy back to Bahrain. As one participant commented:

"Beyond the hospitality, the trip was a memorable learning experience, both professionally and personally. I will show and share my culinary experience in my country with great enthusiasm."

The initiative aims to strengthen the culinary connection between Italy and Bahrain, highlighting the significance of high-quality Italian products and the unique Italian food tradition that has now been recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage.

For more information about the Red Gold from Europe campaign and to explore the flavourful world of European canned tomatoes, visit https://redgoldfromeurope.bh

Follow us on:

X: https://x.com/redgoldeuropebh

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redgoldfromeuropebh

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@RedGoldFromEuropeBahrain

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/red-gold-from-europe-promotes-the-culinary-heritage-of-italian-and-eu-preserved-tomatoes-in-bahrain-302854658.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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