Translucent Energy has announced the launch of a 1.2 GW solar module assembly plant in Summerville, South Carolina, representing a $15.6 million first-phase investment expected to create 167 local jobs. The factory's assembly equipment is currently undergoing factory acceptance testing at the equipment manufacturer's site under Chief Technology Officer Dr. Nabih Cherradi. Following factory acceptance test completion, the equipment will arrive in Summerville in October, Translucent Energy told pv magazine USA. The manufacturer expects to begin commercial shipments in December, aiming to deliver ...

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